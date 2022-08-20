Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold
It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
KWCH.com
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
Emporia gazette.com
Identity of driver killed near Eureka down to DNA test
A DNA test is being used to determine who might have died in a fiery head-on crash west of Eureka. “This is the first time I've ever done it,” trooper Brett Goins with the Kansas Highway Patrol admitted Tuesday from Chanute. “Most of my partners have never done it, either.”
KVOE
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
Emporia gazette.com
It's a dry heat
While southern states get soaked with rain, the Emporia area is warm and dry for a while. In fact, Emporia was a bit cooler than normal Monday. The high at Municipal Airport was 87 degrees, compared with a normal high for the day of 89. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 84.
KVOE
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Emporia gazette.com
Laura Louise (Clark) Rongish
Wichita, KS - Laura Louise. died Sunday, August 21, 2022. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. sons, David Rongish, Steve (Sandy) nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Laura was born in Emporia, KS on October 5, 1928. She. spent her childhood years in Emporia and graduated from. Emporia High School on May 24,...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Lengthy water advisory ends in Cassoday
An advisory to boil water in Cassoday ended Monday, 18 days after it began. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an advisory Thursday, August 4 because the town's water distribution system lost pressure.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
KWCH.com
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Emporia gazette.com
Jennifer Nicole Myers
Jennifer Nicole Myers, 42, of Emporia, Kansas died. Monday, August 15, 2022 around 7:45 AM at her home. Jennifer was born January 26, 1980 in Gridley, California. the daughter of Dennis and Julie (Jones) Maguire. She was. a paraprofessional at Timmerman Elementary School in. Emporia. She always had a real...
Emporia gazette.com
Virtual job fair for state jobs all day
As unemployment increases in the Emporia area, the state is holding a virtual job fair. The KansasWorks website is hosting the fair until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Full-time, part-time and internship opportunities with state agencies are available, according to a promotional ad.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library's mobile kitchen brings food literacy to community
The Emporia Public Library made an exception to the “no food in the library” rule recently, thanks to the addition of a mobile kitchen. Using funds donated by Friends of the Library, EPL recently purchased a Charlie Cart mobile cooking station to provide culinary, nutrition and food literacy programming to residents of Lyon County.
A business that serves liquid is coming to Delano, but it’s not a bar
There’s a business coming to Delano that serves liquid but is not a bar. It’s actually health-care related.
Comments / 0