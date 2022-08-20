ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dihbs_0hOhaSiN00

CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer.

Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy.

Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday, WJW-TV reported. She was called back after the other graduates received their certificates and saw Officer Chris Porter drop to one knee with an engagement ring.

Martinez had an idea the proposal was coming. Her training at the academy sharpened her skills at ferreting out some clues.

“Once his mom told me to get my nails done, I said, ‘Chris, are you going to ask me to be your wife?’” Martinez told WKYC-TV. “And he says, ‘No, your graduation is your day’ and he lied to me.”

Martinez had actually broached the subject of a marriage proposal at the ceremony, but Porter, a veteran officer with the Cleveland Police Department, said he had to feign indignation.

“I had to be kind of harsh and said ‘No, that’s a terrible idea!’” Porter told WKYC. “I felt bad telling her that her idea was terrible, because it was my idea, but I had to do it so I could hopefully surprise her.”

For the most part, the ruse worked.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” the Cleveland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, for the first time in Cleveland Police history, we had a marriage proposal during an academy graduation!!”

The two met at a barbershop at police headquarters where Porter had his weekly haircut, WKYC reported.

“She came into my life and it wasn’t very long I just knew I had to spend the rest of my life with her,” Porter told WJW.

Martinez began her career in the Cleveland Division of Police’s Second District on Tuesday.

Porter works in the employee assistance unit, focused on programs to help alleviate the stress police officers deal with. His parents were police officers, and his stepbrother, Officer David Fahey, was killed in the line of duty by a hit-and-run driver in 2017, WKYC reported.

“I’ve lived it, I kind of see how the relationship can be and how you have to separate the work,” Porter told the television station. “Stephanie sees the stress that’s in store for her and I’m glad that I can be there for her pretty much 24 hours a day, I have the skills from that unit to help her throughout her career.”

“He’s just always there for me, I love it,” Martinez told WKYC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
chattanoogacw.com

Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Police Academy#Diploma#A Marriage Proposal#Wjw Tv#Wkyc Tv
WTVC

Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WDEF

$5 Million Committed to West Side Neighborhood Redevelopment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Five Million Dollars are now committed to the project to revitalize Chattanooga’s West Side Neighborhood. The project will begin with a renovation of the James A. Henry School, which will act as a catalyst and a centerpiece for the development. “Eighty-two percent of the residents...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets

Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
ROSSVILLE, GA
kiiky.com

Lee University Tuition: Scholarships and Cost of Living

Lee University distinguishes itself among the many Christian colleges in the country for churning Christian and devout leaders. In this writing, we shall discuss Lee University Tuition: Scholarships and Cost of Living. As a Christian, this school should be your first call when choosing a school in the USA. About...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART

On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
CROSSVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy