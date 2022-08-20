ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindman, KY

After floods, Hindman Settlement School staff & volunteers try to save the region’s accurate history

By Stephanie Wolf
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMc9a_0hOha25y00 The flood waters in eastern Kentucky were swift and merciless.

They killed at least 39 people , and ruined homes and businesses.

At the Hindman Settlement School in Knott County, they busted doors off the hinges, carried cars away as if they weighed nothing, and threatened an important and extensive historical record of the region.

“I just wanted to cry, honestly, when I came in here, it was just such a disaster,” executive director Will Anderson said of how the archive rooms looked after the water had receded – it had been submerged in several feet of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfNqQ_0hOha25y00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

While the archives at the Hindman Settlement School were protected from the possibility of fire, feet of flood waters soaked them. The school is working to recover and preserve what they can.

The collection chronicled more than a century of Appalachian life in journals, letters, books and photographs.

The Hindman Settlement School marked 120 years earlier this month . May Stone and Katherine Pettit established the school to educate the children of the local isolated mountain communities. Over time, it’s adjusted its programs to address the community’s needs, whether that’s food insecurity or supporting kids with dyslexia. The school is also celebrated for preserving local arts and culture through its writing residencies , traditional arts education and archives.

89.3 WFPL News Louisville · After floods, Hindman Settlement School staff & volunteers try to save the region’s accurate history

Recovery underway

Anderson said they had protected it from the threat of fire.

“A lot of our archives were in fireproof drawers,” he said. “In our history, waters never entered the building like that before, and so we didn’t really have reason to believe it ever would.”

After the floods, staff and volunteers quickly went to work to save what they could.

They removed pictures from old photo albums and hung the images to dry on clothes lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqJY8_0hOha25y00
Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Waterlogged photos dry out on a clothes line at the Hindman Settlement School on Aug. 8, 2022.

“What’s been surprising is finding that the old photos from the 1920s are actually better than the newer ones,” said Melissa Helton, who manages the school’s community programs and pitched in to salvage photographs. “The newer ones as soon as they get wet, the ink is coming off.”

Anderson said some of the artifacts need expert inspection, and have been sent to places like Eastern Tennessee State University and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Fabric pieces, like quilts, are in the hands of an individual specialized in that kind of preservation work, Helton added.

Until that could happen, school staff had to stop further damage.

“We just ran up to Lowe’s and we bought five big chest freezers, you know, 18-cubic-foot chest freezers, and we put what we could inside of those chest freezers, and it kind of suspends them in time,” Anderson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah7ny_0hOha25y00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Freezers packed with items from Hindman Settlement School’s archives to try to slow deterioration after flooding drenched the collection.

A private Kentucky business also lent freezer space for items from the archive.

Some records had been digitized, Anderson said. He hopes they’ll be able to “substitute printed documents of the digital copies to make our archives a rich source of research material for those that are wanting to learn about that era and the people in this region.”

But, he added, it remains unclear how much will be lost for good.

‘Proof of people’s lives’

“One of the most valuable things about these kinds of archives is that often they negate the stereotypes that have been perpetuated,” novelist and essayist Silas House , who was born and raised in southeastern Kentucky, said.

Television, film and other media rarely show Appalachians in a nuanced way, House said.

“So to have this accurate, historic record of us be so threatened is really devastating.”

Related Story
Eastern Kentuckians work to preserve arts and culture in wake of floods

House drove to Hindman to help with flood cleanup, which he wrote about in an essay for the magazine Garden & Gun .

He has his own history at the settlement school, having attended and taught at the annual Appalachian Writers Workshop , which helps regional artists take ownership of their own stories.

Programs like that, said House, make the school a major contributor to the literary arts across the country, “and just about anybody in the writing world would tell you that.”

“If they hadn’t offered that program, I just don’t think I would have ever figured out how to become a writer in the way that I did,” he said.

Rebuilding what’s lost or damaged

Director of traditional arts education Sarah Kate Morgan typically spends her days teaching kids about Appalachian music history, songwriting and square dancing.

“My role at the settlement kind of shifted into housing people here on campus, and like, making sure they had transportation so they could go apply for FEMA,” she said. “And so I’ve been very much preoccupied with the humanitarian need here.”

Morgan hasn’t been able to think about the potential cultural losses.

“I have not felt that ping as sharply yet… But I know it’s gonna catch up with me,” she said. “I feel like if I slow down and think about it, I’ll get too sad.”

She’s also thinking about the long recovery ahead, and how art can play a role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzdQ2_0hOha25y00 Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Hindman Settlement School director of traditional arts education Sarah Kate Morgan plays her dulcimer in a hallway at the school on Aug. 8, 2022. She says it feel good to play right now.

“Right now, people need homes, and they need food, and they need money,” Morgan said. “They may not necessarily need fiddle music or a square dance right now. But people are going to need healing six months from now.”

Senior director of program development and implementation Josh Mullins also sees art as part of the process.

He’s reaching out to this year’s workshop writers to document their stories – about 75 of them were on campus when the floods hit. They want the community and school staff to participate as well.

“Hopefully as a healing process to express themselves, and also just for the history… We lost some of our archives, but we’re working to rebuild it back,” he said.

Part of that rebuilding is documenting this chapter in Appalachian history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1039thebulldog.com

SNAP disaster food benefits approved for all flood ravaged counties

Governor Andy Beshear has announced that disaster food benefits have been approved for all 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from the flooding. You can start applying for what they call DSNAP benefits tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24. You can apply by calling or going in person to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Knott County Update - 11:00 p.m.

Family dealing with home damage, rebuilding and destruction after EKY flooding - Will. Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers - 5:30pm. WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky. Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Knott County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold

Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silas House
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Music History#Appalachian Music#Arts Education#Wfpl News
WOWK 13 News

Collection drive set to restock Eastern Kentucky food pantries

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank is partnering with Kentucky Power to “Power up the Pantry.” Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and Kentucky Power will work with volunteers to set up a collection drive from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 in Ashland’s Central Park to collect canned and non-perishable foods to […]
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

EKCEP looking for employers and employees to help with flood cleanup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) is looking for employers and employees to help with flood cleanup. Thanks to a National Emergency Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, EKCEP is partnering with disaster relief employers and people who were laid off recently to pay people to help with flood cleanup.
HAZARD, KY
WTVQ

Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy