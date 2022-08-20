ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH: Fox News's Sean Hannity lashes out at GOP leader Mitch McConnell after Trump dig

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuCYL_0hOhZeoo00

F ox News host Sean Hannity slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday after the senator made a dig at former President Donald Trump 's Senate hopefuls.

McConnell questioned the quality of some Senate hopefuls, claiming there's a higher chance of Republicans flipping the House of Representatives in November during the midterm elections than the Senate, given the candidates.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different,” McConnell said, according to Vanity Fair. “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

BITTER PILL TO SWALLOW: MANCHIN AND SINEMA SPLIT OVER PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES

(Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on July 20, 2020.


Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Blake Masters in Arizona, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia all appear to be in trouble in their respective races.

Hannity lashed out at McConnell's comment, stating it was time for McConnell's reign as the Republican leader in the Senate to "come to an end."

"Democrats are painting Republican Senate candidates in upcoming elections and midterms as cruel and out of touch," the conservative commentator said. "Well, apparently, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is content to leave them out to dry and fend for themselves."


The host went on to defend Oz, who is trailing Democratic nominee John Fetterman by 18 percentage points, according to a new poll from Public Opinion Strategies. Oz, a successful television doctor, is seeking the Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who is retiring following the midterm elections.

“You don’t hear Chuckie Schumer complaining about candidate quality in Pennsylvania,” Hannity said. “How about you get out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your agenda, Mitch, or would you rather just sit by and watch helplessly as Democrats lie to your face, pass another $500 billion green energy boondoggle?”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Hannity concluded that McConnell's comment came from a personal vendetta against the former president.

McConnell and the former president have been at odds for years, partly due to Trump's alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters unlawfully stormed Capitol Hill. However, the senator recently scored a win against Trump after the Senate overwhelmingly approved Finland's and Sweden's admittance into NATO. Trump previously called the alliance "obsolete" and even pulled for the United States to withdraw from it during his presidency.

Comments / 66

He is the Truth
3d ago

Hannity doesn't like realistic assessments, like Trump. Like polls that showed Trump losing in the 2020 elections and results that showed he actually lost, including Fox entertainment network calling AZ for Biden. Getting worked up and angry over alternate reality isn't worth it.

Reply(5)
39
BRS4
3d ago

The water boy Hannity is carrying his boss' message. Although I am no fan of Mitch, he called out the orange man for creating a loyalty list.

Reply
33
Charles Howe
2d ago

It is Trumps fault for endorsing the most embarrassing and unqualified candidates to ever run for office. They are trailing badly in polls another of Trumps many political blunders!

Reply
23
Related
MSNBC

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Fox News#Gop#Republicans#Vanity Fair#The Oval Office#The White House#Republican Senate
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy