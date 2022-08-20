WATCH: Fox News's Sean Hannity lashes out at GOP leader Mitch McConnell after Trump dig

F ox News host Sean Hannity slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday after the senator made a dig at former President Donald Trump 's Senate hopefuls.

McConnell questioned the quality of some Senate hopefuls, claiming there's a higher chance of Republicans flipping the House of Representatives in November during the midterm elections than the Senate, given the candidates.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different,” McConnell said, according to Vanity Fair. “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

President Donald Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on July 20, 2020.



Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Blake Masters in Arizona, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia all appear to be in trouble in their respective races.

Hannity lashed out at McConnell's comment, stating it was time for McConnell's reign as the Republican leader in the Senate to "come to an end."

"Democrats are painting Republican Senate candidates in upcoming elections and midterms as cruel and out of touch," the conservative commentator said. "Well, apparently, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is content to leave them out to dry and fend for themselves."



The host went on to defend Oz, who is trailing Democratic nominee John Fetterman by 18 percentage points, according to a new poll from Public Opinion Strategies. Oz, a successful television doctor, is seeking the Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who is retiring following the midterm elections.

“You don’t hear Chuckie Schumer complaining about candidate quality in Pennsylvania,” Hannity said. “How about you get out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your agenda, Mitch, or would you rather just sit by and watch helplessly as Democrats lie to your face, pass another $500 billion green energy boondoggle?”

Hannity concluded that McConnell's comment came from a personal vendetta against the former president.

McConnell and the former president have been at odds for years, partly due to Trump's alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters unlawfully stormed Capitol Hill. However, the senator recently scored a win against Trump after the Senate overwhelmingly approved Finland's and Sweden's admittance into NATO. Trump previously called the alliance "obsolete" and even pulled for the United States to withdraw from it during his presidency.