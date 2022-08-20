Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
Motley Fool
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
Motley Fool
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rocketed Higher Wednesday Morning
Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Pfizer's profitable COVID-19 portfolio is helping it plan for the future. Medtronic's stable business should help it navigate the obstacles it faces. Both of these healthcare leaders are also great dividend-paying companies.
Motley Fool
What Investors Are Watching With Ethereum, as This Token Pushes Higher Today
Most of the remaining testnet merges have happened, paving the way for the final "merge" next month. Expectations are that, based on a TTD of 58750000000000000000000, this merge will happen sometime on Sept. 15-16. It appears the market is taking a mostly excited and slightly apprehensive view of this major upgrade.
Tesla Investors Just Tripled Their Stocks, But It's Not Clear If Money Will Follow
Tesla completes a three-for-one stock split on Wednesday after the closing bell, continuing what's become a fashionable move for high-priced shares. In just the past three months, Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet also completed splits. What does this mean for investors? It's pretty straightforward. If you had one Tesla share before the split, now you have three shares, each worth about a third of the previous price. More generally, this means that any individual share of Tesla is cheaper. In Tesla's case, the price was just under $900 per share leading up to the split. Starting Thursday, unless there are...
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples.
Motley Fool
Ethereum Merge Confirmed for September. What Investors Can Expect
One of the biggest events in crypto is almost upon us. Ethereum developers have confirmed the merge will take place in September. The merge will move Ethereum to the more sustainable proof-of-stake validation model, drastically reducing its energy consumption. In the short term, the merge could result in a lot...
Motley Fool
Why ChargePoint Stock Is Zooming Higher Ahead of Earnings
A couple of analysts have raised their price targets on ChargePoint Holdings stock. They expect the EV charging company to beat estimates when it reports its fiscal Q2 numbers next week.
