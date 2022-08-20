ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY4v1_0hOhYxJA00

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen.

By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with rehabilitation work being completed.

Additionally, hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck was done, as well as, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip steal replacement, concrete beam repairs, paving and more.

The 244-foot bridge carries an average of over 650 vehicles daily and crosses through Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The $944,000 job was completed by Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, Pa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Reopening of Clearfield County bridge delayed to Early September

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a delay on Monday, Aug. 22 for the reopening of a bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street) The bridge spanning Emigh Run in the village of Hawk Run is expected to reopen in early September instead of late August as it originally anticipated. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County, PennDOT partner to bring safety demonstration for safe driving ahead of Labor day weekend

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 25 the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be partnering with several others to host a safe driving event. PennDOT will be partnering with the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PA DUI), Penn Highlands Healthcare, the City of St. Marys Police Department and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) ahead […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Clearfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Clearfield County, PA
Government
City
Mercer, PA
WTAJ

Atherton construction to span 2.5 years, but to have create long-term benefits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multimillion-dollar construction project is working to improve the quality of life in State College, but creating some detours for drivers, pedestrians, and first responders. “There is a lot of infrastructure that is underneath the roadway,” PennDOT Construction Manager Marc Maney said. “It’s old. It’s deteriorating.” Maney said the $31 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Entrapped in Vehicle Following Crash in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after she became entrapped in her vehicle following a crash in Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, along Bethel Church Road in Center Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lost hikers rescued in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail.  The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash

Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Lane restriction removed on I-80 near DuBois

UPDATE: A lane restriction has been lifted following a report of a vehicle fire by 511 PA. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A lane restriction is in place along Interstate 80 due to a vehicle fire, according to 511 PA. As of 1:44 p.m., 511 PA lists the lane restriction […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona man charged after having juveniles help him break into concession stand: Police

FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is charged with burglary and theft charges after an overnight break-in at a Hollidaysburg area concession stand. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Balmer, 34, of Altoona, accompanied by three minors, broke into Jack’s Grubb Shack at Canoe Creek State Park the night of August 11-12 and stole approximately $400.00 in cash, $100.00 in multiple food items and a pair of DeWalt power drills.
ALTOONA, PA
therecord-online.com

Woolrich Park ownership transfer process moving along

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park will soon have new ownership. The next step in the process is to come at Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner Angela Harding said at Monday’s board work session that the county will briefly be taking ownership of the Woolrich landmark from Woolrich, Inc., present park owners who wish to divest itself of ownership.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with helping minors break into grubb shack

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of helping juveniles brake into a concession stand at Canoe Creek State Park. Christopher Balmer, 34, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and several misdemeanor charges including theft, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors. He was placed […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy