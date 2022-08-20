Read full article on original website
New program offers north Tulsa residents $1,500 towards OSU-Tulsa tuition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new tuition waiver at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa will offer north Tulsa residents up to $1,500 a year towards undergraduate tuition costs. The North Tulsa Community Tuition Waiver is designed to assist and support students who lived in north Tulsa at the time of their graduation from high school.
Tulsa State Fair to host job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair is hosting a job fair on Aug. 30 at the Sagenet Center from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The fair is looking for employees to work ticketing, security, environmental services, guest services and food and beverage. Interested applicants must be 18...
Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
Cherokee Nation honors three Veterans in month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation honored three Veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation. Winfred Dudley is 100-years-old and currently lives in Owasso. She was born in 1922 in Westville to Earl and Mable Whelchel. In 1944...
Florida boy runs a mile to honor fallen Osage County captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A boy from Florida is doing what he can to honor fallen law enforcement officials all across the country, including Osage County Captain Willy Hargraves, who was killed in a car crash on his way into work on Friday. Thirteen-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is the founder...
Oklahoma Human Services offer $1,000 employment incentive through Care for Kids project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professional is high and Oklahoma Human Services is confronting the ongoing threat with a state-funded project. Care for Kids is a state-funded project working to combat the shortage of childcare professionals by highlighting the importance of them and offering a $1,000 employment incentive.
918 Cerveza beer to be carried in over 60 QuikTrip locations across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 918 Cerveza is a brewing collaboration between Cabin Boys and FC Tulsa that has been part of the community for over a year now. The Mexican-style lager was canned and placed in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants across the Tulsa area last March.
Tulsa District 1's Hall-Harper celebrates landslide win
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Every seat on the Tulsa City Council was up for grabs during Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents district one, won her fourth term in office by a 39-point landslide. Hall-Harper captured 65% of the vote. The runner-up, David Harris, received 26%. Francetta...
Packed Tulsa City Council races define Election Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It’s Election Day in Green Country. Tulsa City Hall could look a little different in the near future, as all nine City Council positions are up for grabs. “This primary runoff is very, very critical and very important,” said Gwen Freeman, secretary for the...
Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
Commissioners extend burn ban for Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County. The burn ban originally issued on August 8 is being extended for a second time. Tulsa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate to continue...
Redrawing Tulsa Public Schools districts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Which district will Booker T. be in? What about McLain? These are the questions on the mind of Tulsa Public Schools board member Dr. Jennettie Marshall as the board starts the process of redistricting. "The biggest concern that I have is that there’s actually no...
6 Tulsa City Council seats won, 3 headed to runoffs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – All nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. Six seats were determined Tuesday, but three others will head to a runoff in the Nov. 8 election. A candidate needed to receive more than 50% of the vote Tuesday to...
Discovery Lab to host 21+ event 'Discovery After Dark'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Discovery Lab is hosting another 21 and older event on Wednesday, "Discovery After Dark." Adults can go down slides, have free reign of the exhibit hall and watch fermentation science demonstrations done by Nothing's Left Brewing Co. Nothing's Left Brewing Co. is also providing...
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another sunny, beautiful day for Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday should be another sunny, clear day for Green Country. The temperatures should be in the low 90s this time of year, and today will land around 92. There could be an isolated shower to the southeast but most won't see any rain. This pattern...
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
