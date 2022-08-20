Read full article on original website
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Early Reactions Call It a Breathtaking Spectacle
An eagle told us that the early reviews are in, and as we gear up to return to Middle-Earth, we now know what to expect to find once we finally press play on the first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – or watch them on the big screen, as some people will. The prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age, meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
'A Thousand Blows' Boxing Series Reunites Steven Knight and Stephen Graham
Disney+ is gearing up to offer a U.K. original series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. The new series which has a working title of A Thousand Blows will see Knight team up with another Peaky Blinders alum in Stephen Graham. If the period drama Knight is most famous for is anything to go by, A Thousand Blows will certainly make for an excellent watch.
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Causes HBO Max Crash
The age of the dragon is here and we are here for the ride. House of the Dragon, the prequel series to the critically aclaimed Game of Thrones premiered on HBO Max on August 21. As expected, fans of the beloved parent series trooped to the studios' streaming service to watch the highly anticipated prequel. However, it would seem the streamer was not entirely ready to take on all those who were tuning in to take flight with House Targaryen.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
All Three ‘Law & Order’ Series Unite in Combined Season Premiere Event Trailer
NBC has released a new teaser for the Law & Order premiere event, an unprecedented three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Besides joining the three squads to solve a mind-blowing case, the crossover event also serves as the first episode of each show’s new season.
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Form Her Fellowship
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.
The Lower Deckers Fight to Save Their Captain in New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Clip [Exclusive]
After several weeks of Star Trek drought since the end of Strange New Worlds Season 1, the end is in sight as the third season of the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks returns to Paramount+ tomorrow. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is set to answer the shocking cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the new episode featuring everyone's favorite lower-deckers.
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
George R. R. Martin Wanted ‘Game of Thrones' to Run For "10 Seasons at Least"
We have already secured a return ticket to the intriguing and power-drunk continent that is Westeros with the series premiere of House of the Dragon. It’s good to be back but what if we never had to stay away for so long? George R.R. Martin, the author and brain behind these works, thought the original show would have benefited from a longer run, and lobbied HBO to have Game of Thrones go on for more than eight seasons. Sadly, as we all now know, it did not work out how he would have liked.
'House of the Dragon': A Guide to the Dragons in Westeros
Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.
‘Vikram Vedha’ Trailer Presents Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a Hindi Gangster Film
T-Series has debuted the first teaser for the Hindi language remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The new film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, a tough-as-nails cop caught in a cat-and-mouse chase with a flamboyant gangster named Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan. Both the remake and the original have been directed by the married duo Pushkar-Gayathri.
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
7 Best Hulu Movies to Watch Before They Leave August 2022
August might be slipping away like a bottle of wine, and unfortunately, these movies are about to slip away from Hulu in August 2022. We’ve brought together a list of the best movies that are about to leave the streaming service. The films featured include Best Picture nominees, action favorites, comedy classics, and a double dose of Jim Broadbent for good measure. You can quit scrolling– check out our list of the best movies on the streaming service before they’re gone.
