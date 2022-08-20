ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mindy Dibble
4d ago

I was there, it's pretty neat. The only thing alittle scary is the devil signs people put all over some of the buildings.

tornadopix.com

The Lake House in Canandaigua puts a modern twist on Gilded Age luxury

“Everything here is curated and chosen by people with designer eyes.”. During America’s Golden Age, thief emperors like Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and John D. Ad 2. Article content. They will retreat to Newport, Catskills, and the gorgeous Finger Lakes south of Rochester. From our newsroom to your noon...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Pioneers Hold Fan Vote to Determine New Uniform Design

That's what Utica University is asking fans of their hockey program about new uniforms for the upcoming season. The Pioneers will be debuting new jerseys as they are set to take the ice for the first time as Utica University this fall. The change from college to university came in February of this year following approval from the New York State Board of Regents.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
iheartoswego.com

Dr. Allen Rosenberg – August 12, 2022

After a life well lived, Dr Allen Rosenberg, podiatrist, passed away peacefully August 12th 2022 in Oswego New York at 94. Dr Rosenberg was born April 3rd 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. Dr Rosenberg graduated from Thomas Jefferson high School in Brooklyn in 1946. While in high school he excelled...
OSWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

