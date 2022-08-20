Read full article on original website
Oh, boy!
4d ago
Wait, wait, wait ... yiu huys reported this past week that they moved up to North Florida. I rven commented that Crist packed up his circus tents and is going to try his luck in the North. So now they are "touring" in the South, again? SMH
Reply
3
Gary Coles
4d ago
don't like fried, and crist changes is party to much. neither can get my vote.
Reply
6
Related
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Porras wins Republican Primary for HD 119, faces Gabriel Gonzalez in the General Election
Voters reduced a field of seven candidates for HD 119 to two on Tuesday. Former GOP operative turned business owner Juan Carlos Porras has won a five-way Republican Primary for House District 119, which covers a strip of unincorporated Miami-Dade County encompassing parts of West Kendall, Country Walk and The Crossings.
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
floridapolitics.com
Maxwell Frost stuns establishment, wins CD 10 Democratic Primary
The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 8.23.22: Happy Primary Day!
Florida’s statewide Primary elections have arrived, and there’s as much uncertainty as ever over who will serve in the state’s delegation in the 118th Congress. Some questions will remain unanswered until November, but the biggest fights should be settled this evening as results roll in across the state.
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Mooney narrowly leads Republican Primary challenger, faces Adam Gentle in General Election
She faces Democratic lawyer Adam Gentle in the General Election. Islamorada Rep. Jim Mooney appears to have narrowly avoided losing his seat Tuesday, when he secured just 43 more votes than his closest Republican Primary challenger. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all 99 precincts reporting Tuesday’s unofficial...
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
DeSantis calls Florida Cabinet meeting on primary day
As voters headed to the polls across Florida Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet members held their first meeting since March at the Capitol.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis proves influential, as his School Board picks unseat 8 incumbents
Parents and voters are paying attention, says Florida’s Republican Governor. While Gov. Ron DeSantis did not appear on the ballot during the Primary, the Republican Governor succeeded in a self-imposed test of his influence over the Florida electorate. With the votes tallied in most of Florida’s local races, at...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Josie Tomkow re-elected, Jennifer Canady and Brad Yeager win first term after Central Florida GOP Primaries
A rancher, a teacher and a vehicle auctioneer will represent three Central Florida seats. In three Central Florida races already secured by Republicans, voters on Tuesday answered which member of the GOP will represent them in the Legislature. Because no Democrats or third party qualified for the three contests, all...
floridapolitics.com
Aramis Ayala wins Democratic Attorney General Primary, will face Ashley Moody in General
The former State Attorney will start off at cash disadvantage against the incumbent. Democrats picked Orlando’s Aramis Ayala in a Primary for Attorney General that was below the radar almost until the end. Ayala has 45% of the vote according to early results, well ahead of her two opponents....
NBC News
Crist celebrates Florida governor primary win
Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist celebrates his projected win in the Democratic primary for governor, calling out current Gov. Ron DeSantis.Aug. 24, 2022.
floridapolitics.com
South Florida state lawmakers emerge from Primaries unscathed
It was no sweat for these Democratic lawmakers Tuesday. Most Primary races across South Florida Tuesday featured heavily contested battles. But a handful were nothing more than formalities. Here’s a roundup of winners in those drama-free contests, which featured three Democratic lawmakers who were on the ballot and are likely to secure another term in November.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Battleground Florida host Evan Donovan to leave WFLA
Donovan anchors News Channel 8 Today on weekend mornings, hosting the Sunday morning political show Battleground Florida. Tampa Bay political reporter Evan Donovan will be leaving his role at WFLA to “take the next step in his journalism career,” the channel’s assistant news director Chris Ford announced in an email Tuesday.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Brian Mimbs named Deputy Secretary at DBPR
Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants. Enterprise Florida Chief of Staff Brian Mimbs is stepping in as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). At DBPR, the agency tasked with...
floridapolitics.com
Chamber leader Tiffany Esposito wins GOP Primary in HD 77
The newly minted GOP nominee becomes the frontrunner to represent the Lehigh Acres district. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito secured the Republican nomination in state House District 77. She defeated Fox Business pundit Ford O’Connell. With all precincts fully reported, Esposito dominated with 8,756 votes, 70.68% of all cast,...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Comments / 11