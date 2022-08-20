ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oh, boy!
4d ago

Wait, wait, wait ... yiu huys reported this past week that they moved up to North Florida. I rven commented that Crist packed up his circus tents and is going to try his luck in the North. So now they are "touring" in the South, again? SMH

Gary Coles
4d ago

don't like fried, and crist changes is party to much. neither can get my vote.

click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Maxwell Frost stuns establishment, wins CD 10 Democratic Primary

The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.23.22: Happy Primary Day!

Florida’s statewide Primary elections have arrived, and there’s as much uncertainty as ever over who will serve in the state’s delegation in the 118th Congress. Some questions will remain unanswered until November, but the biggest fights should be settled this evening as results roll in across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

South Florida state lawmakers emerge from Primaries unscathed

It was no sweat for these Democratic lawmakers Tuesday. Most Primary races across South Florida Tuesday featured heavily contested battles. But a handful were nothing more than formalities. Here’s a roundup of winners in those drama-free contests, which featured three Democratic lawmakers who were on the ballot and are likely to secure another term in November.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Battleground Florida host Evan Donovan to leave WFLA

Donovan anchors News Channel 8 Today on weekend mornings, hosting the Sunday morning political show Battleground Florida. Tampa Bay political reporter Evan Donovan will be leaving his role at WFLA to “take the next step in his journalism career,” the channel’s assistant news director Chris Ford announced in an email Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Brian Mimbs named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants. Enterprise Florida Chief of Staff Brian Mimbs is stepping in as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). At DBPR, the agency tasked with...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Chamber leader Tiffany Esposito wins GOP Primary in HD 77

The newly minted GOP nominee becomes the frontrunner to represent the Lehigh Acres district. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito secured the Republican nomination in state House District 77. She defeated Fox Business pundit Ford O’Connell. With all precincts fully reported, Esposito dominated with 8,756 votes, 70.68% of all cast,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE

