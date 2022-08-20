The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO