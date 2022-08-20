'We Won't Forget You': Andrea's House Of Pizza In Watertown Closes After 40 Years

A beloved restaurant in Watertown closed its doors for good this week after 40 years of service so the owners can spend more time with their family.

Andrea's House of Pizza announced in a Facebook post that it would close down on Friday, Aug. 19. The Taoultsides family, who owns the restaurant, said they had the privilege to watch generations of families grow, but they wanted to relax with theirs now.

"... We hope our food brought you comfort through the years, and that when you look back on our small family business that you have fond memories," the post says . "We want to thank all of those kind customers who stuck with us when we made mistakes because even we can't be perfect. More importantly, we want to thank everyone who supported us through the years. We love you and we won't forget you.

Yes, the rumors are true. After 40 years of serving Watertown, Belmont, and Cambridge, Stratos and Spyridoula are... Posted by Andrea's House of Pizza in Watertown on Monday, August 15, 2022

The post drew dozens of comments from loyal customers who thanked the restaurant for being staple of the community for four decades.

"Thank you for a lifetime of great food and memories," one man wrote. "This side of town won’t be the same without you guys here."

"I started as a customer in 1983! You always recognized me and had a smile," one woman posted. "Now I live two hours away but stop by whenever I am in town. I will miss Andrea's."

"Thank you for feeding me all of these years. I've been coming here since I was young. Walking thru the snow sometimes to get there lol..enjoy your retirement!! I will miss you guys," another person replied.