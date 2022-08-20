ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

'We Won't Forget You': Andrea's House Of Pizza In Watertown Closes After 40 Years

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A beloved restaurant in Watertown closed its doors for good this week after 40 years of service so the owners can spend more time with their family.

Andrea's House of Pizza announced in a Facebook post that it would close down on Friday, Aug. 19. The Taoultsides family, who owns the restaurant, said they had the privilege to watch generations of families grow, but they wanted to relax with theirs now.

"... We hope our food brought you comfort through the years, and that when you look back on our small family business that you have fond memories," the post says . "We want to thank all of those kind customers who stuck with us when we made mistakes because even we can't be perfect. More importantly, we want to thank everyone who supported us through the years. We love you and we won't forget you.

Yes, the rumors are true. After 40 years of serving Watertown, Belmont, and Cambridge, Stratos and Spyridoula are...

Posted by Andrea's House of Pizza in Watertown on Monday, August 15, 2022

The post drew dozens of comments from loyal customers who thanked the restaurant for being staple of the community for four decades.

"Thank you for a lifetime of great food and memories," one man wrote. "This side of town won’t be the same without you guys here."

"I started as a customer in 1983! You always recognized me and had a smile," one woman posted. "Now I live two hours away but stop by whenever I am in town. I will miss Andrea's."

"Thank you for feeding me all of these years. I've been coming here since I was young. Walking thru the snow sometimes to get there lol..enjoy your retirement!! I will miss you guys," another person replied.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem

If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot. A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind...
NORWALK, CT
Florence Carmela

Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches

Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Watertown, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
City
Watertown, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
i95 ROCK

Partial Answers Emerge Regarding Future of Infinity Hall Norfolk

One of the most gorgeous performing arts venues in Connecticut is GoodWorks Infinity Hall in Norfolk. When my wife and I moved to Torrington, I was excited to be that much closer to Infinity. We've seen a few shows there over the years and we love it. Trouble is, there hasn't been too many events at the Norfolk Infinity throughout 2022, the Hartford Infinity is getting all the bookings. Why? Well, I have a partial explanation.
NORFOLK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Retirement#Food Drink#House Of Pizza
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns

Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
MADISON, CT
idesignarch.com

Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships

This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
344K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy