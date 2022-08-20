Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues.
Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today
Nio may not be in the same boat as its domestic competition. Its ET7 luxury electric sedan is already headed to the European market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Interactive Is Soaring Today
Peloton Interactive launched a new storefront on Amazon. Its low-end connected Bike, along with other gear and accessories, are available for purchase and delivery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100
Ford has secured 70% of the battery capacity needed to produce 2 million EV units by the end of 2026. Nio grew its 2022 year-to-date deliveries up to July by 22% over the same period last year. Lucid’s biggest challenge is ramping up its production successfully. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split
Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
What Investors Are Watching With Ethereum, as This Token Pushes Higher Today
Most of the remaining testnet merges have happened, paving the way for the final "merge" next month. Expectations are that, based on a TTD of 58750000000000000000000, this merge will happen sometime on Sept. 15-16. It appears the market is taking a mostly excited and slightly apprehensive view of this major upgrade.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped This Morning
Oil prices fell this morning and that could help cruise lines. Student loan forgiveness could give people more money. The debt hanging over these companies is still a big concern for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Bloom Energy, Plug Power, and Lordstown Motors Are Rising Today
Canada has agreed to supply Germany with green hydrogen by 2025. Plug Power and Bloom Energy can benefit from growing interest in hydrogen. Lordstown Motors is on the radars of meme-stock traders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why ChargePoint Stock Is Zooming Higher Ahead of Earnings
A couple of analysts have raised their price targets on ChargePoint Holdings stock. They expect the EV charging company to beat estimates when it reports its fiscal Q2 numbers next week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
