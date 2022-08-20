ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg College students will walk on Thursday

The First-Year Walk, a Gettysburg College tradition that witnesses the incoming first-year class travel through the community to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, will take place on on Thursday evening. About 800 students and staff will walk from the campus to the National Cemetery, beginning at about 6:30 p.m.
GETTYSBURG, PA
ycp.edu

Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall

Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area introduces new adoption programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application. The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give...
HARRISBURG, PA
campussafetymagazine.com

2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations

Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials

The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
HERSHEY, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show

HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
HERSHEY, PA
VISTA.Today

Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low

Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anchored by Reading Hospital, Tower intends to sell the Chestnut Hill Hospital while keeping Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA

