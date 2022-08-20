Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
ycp.edu
York College of PA Offers Online Family Nurse Practitioner Program Beginning in Fall 2022
As the nationwide shortage of primary care providers continues, York College of Pennsylvania’s Nursing program is responding by adding an online Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) track to its Master of Science in Nursing program. That shortage of providers also exists in and around York County, according to Dr. Karen...
Gettysburg College students will walk on Thursday
The First-Year Walk, a Gettysburg College tradition that witnesses the incoming first-year class travel through the community to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, will take place on on Thursday evening. About 800 students and staff will walk from the campus to the National Cemetery, beginning at about 6:30 p.m.
ycp.edu
Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall
Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
MyChesCo
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places
Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance. John Harrington assembled a list of the 50...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area introduces new adoption programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application. The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give...
campussafetymagazine.com
2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations
Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials
The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Raise prices or take cut: dilemma facing Elizabethtown Fair vendors
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Inflation has caused small businesses and organizations selling food at the Elizabethtown Fair to change their prices or take a profit cut. Milton Grove United Methodist Church from Mount Joy has been at the fair for decades. Organizers say its their biggest fundraiser of the year,...
UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show
HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anchored by Reading Hospital, Tower intends to sell the Chestnut Hill Hospital while keeping Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MyChesCo
Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Ratings
RADNOR, PA — Main Line Health announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.
