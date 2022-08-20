Read full article on original website
One of the most improbable players in recent NFL history has called it a career. Shaquem Griffin, the former Seahawks linebacker who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after four seasons. Writing for The Players' Tribune, the former UCF standout revealed that he drew interest from a half-dozen teams after a 2021 offseason stint with the Dolphins, but ultimately decided to step away from the game to join the NFL Legends Community, a mentorship program.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
Nick Saban contract extension: Alabama coach regains highest-paid spot with deal worth more than $90 million
Alabama coach Nick Saban has regained his spot as the highest-paid coach in college football after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee approved a one-year contract extension. The new terms push Saban's contract out through the 2029 season and pays him more than $90 million over the next eight years.
Giants' Collin Johnson carted off at practice with apparent right leg injury, per report
Collin Johnson had been building momentum toward having a significant role within the Giants offense, but the wide receiver has now hit a speed bump. According to reporters on the scene at the Giants facility, Johnson went down with an apparent right leg injury and needed to be carted off. At the time of the injury, Johnson was working with the first-team offense.
Big Ten expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Another year, another set of preseason Big Ten expert picks with Ohio State atop the conference. While that story may be tired to some, the annual assumption received a bit of a reprieve last season when Michigan emerged to stomp OSU, win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition
Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
Chet Holmgren injury update: Thunder fear No. 2 overall pick has suffered ligament damage in foot, per report
The Oklahoma City Thunder fear No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania. Holmgren is currently undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury and any potential recovery period. The Thunder released a brief statement saying, "Chet is in...
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
Dolphins have brought up Mike Gesicki in trade discussions, per report
The Miami Dolphins elected to slap the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki earlier this offseason. After not agreeing to a long-term extension by the mid-July deadline, he's now set to play the 2022 season on a one-year tender that'll pay him $10.9 million. While he's currently slated to make that dough by working in Miami's offense, that could change by the time Week 1 rolls around.
Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts
Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Unlikely for preseason finale
Penny isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, with the Seahawks trying to keep him healthy for Week 1 against Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny is set to enter Week 1 as the starter, and he could see an especially large workload...
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Goes on Triple-A IL
Triple-A Iowa placed Schwindel on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified issue, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports. After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 8, Schwindel went 6-for-19 with three doubles in five games for Iowa before going on the IL. Though details on the nature of his absence are scarce at the moment, it'll at least temporarily push back Schwindel's timeline for rejoining the big club.
Justin Jefferson says he's more versatile than Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals WR's claims: 'We don't play alike'
While he was smiling, there was a sense of seriousness to Justin Jefferson when told of Ja'Marr Chase's recent comments that he stole Chase's moves once he entered the NFL in 2020. While the comments could be seen as fire starters, Chase and Jefferson have a close bond that included their time as teammates at LSU. Together with Joe Burrow, the duo helped the Tigers capture a national championship in 2019 before enjoying successful starts in Minnesota and Cincinnati.
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Swipes bag Sunday
Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Nationals. Kim has cooled off a bit since his three-hit, four-RBI game Wednesday. Across his last four contests, he's gone 2-for-13 with a pair of walks, though he was able to add a steal Sunday, which was his second in August and his ninth of the year. The shortstop is slashing .252/.329/.375 with six home runs, 44 RBI and 44 runs scored through 113 contests.
