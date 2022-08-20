Allentown shooting leaves one person dead, one wounded, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning around South 15th and Union streets in Allentown, police said.

A 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide, making it the sixth homicide in the city this year.

Neither police nor the coroner’s office has released the victim’s identity. Police said emergency responders transported the wounded to the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday on the victim, the coroner’s office said. The second person shot was expected to survive his injuries, police said. The incident remained under investigation; police provided no additional comment.

Anyone with information to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753, Ext. 1. Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app available on the department’s Facebook page.

Besides police and the coroner’s office, the Lehigh County district attorney’s Homicide Task Force is handling the investigation.