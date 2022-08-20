Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
The Wichita Starbucks that just voted to unionize is closed, but only temporarily
Last week, employees at the Starbucks at Central and Rock became the first in Wichita to unionize.
kfdi.com
Wichita Public Libraries to No Longer Charge Overdue Fees
Wichita Public Libraries will no longer charge overdue fees, so long as you are within 30 days of checking the items out. The new initiative was approved within the City’s 2023 budget, and goes into effect on Wednesday August 24th. While those with Wichita Public Library accounts will no...
kfdi.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A business that serves liquid is coming to Delano, but it’s not a bar
There’s a business coming to Delano that serves liquid but is not a bar. It’s actually health-care related.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
kfdi.com
Election workers needed in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
kfdi.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intrust Bank Arena: Morgan Wallen concert sold out
Intrust Bank Arena says the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, is sold out.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
kfdi.com
Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
kfdi.com
Wichita City Council approves 2023 budget
Wichita City Council members voted to approve a budget for city operations in 2023, but there were squabbles over revenue that led to a split vote. The dispute is over a Revenue Neutral Rate that is now required by the Kansas Legislature for local governments in their budget process. The rate is a mill levy that holds the gross amount of property taxes constant each year, regardless of changes in property valuations. The city’s mill levy has been unchanged for 28 years, but property tax revenue has been higher because of increases in valuation along with new construction and development.
Boots and Bling a success
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
KAKE TV
'It's the hardest decision': El Dorado daycare closes as child care staff shortages reach crisis levels
A childless classroom with walls more barren than usual and chairs tucked away. This is becoming more of a common sight at the child care center at First Baptist Church in El Dorado. Senior Pastor Jordan Friesen says “recently, we've been unable to house as many kids as we would...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
New mental health clinic opening in McPherson
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—In September, a new mental health facility will open in McPherson. McPherson Psychological Associates is becoming a reality at 114 N. Main St., thanks to Dr. Kathie Ward and Kellory Blanchard. Ward is an Oklahoma native who owns McAlester Psychological Associates, a psychology office that first opened its doors in 2004 in […]
Comments / 1