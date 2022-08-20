North Bend returns to 4A on the brink of a program milestone

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the North Bend Bulldogs of the Class 4A Big Sky Conference.

NORTH BEND TEAM PAGE

HEAD COACH

Gary Prince, 12th season (84-29)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 2-6 overall, 2-5 in 5A Midwestern

2021 (spring): 3-3 overall, 0-0 in 5A Midwestern

2019: 6-4 overall, 3-2 in 5A Midwestern North (lost in first round)

2018: 7-3 overall, 3-2 in 5A Midwestern North (lost in first round)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

OL/DL Trevor Henderson (first team offense, first team defense)

LB Sidon Green (first team defense)

LB Kevin Jones (honorable mention defense)

LB Craig Edera (honorable mention defense)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OL/DL Joshio Stevens, 6-3, 230, Jr.

Stevens was a starter on both lines last season, earning all-Midwestern honorable mention on defense. “He will bring a lot of experience to both sides of the ball,” Prince said.

WR/DB David Roberts, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Roberts is another two-way starter who made the all-Midwestern honorable mention list as a cornerback last fall. He qualified for the state golf tournament in May, finishing 28th. “He’s an athletic receiver who we hope will catch a lot of footballs for us this season,” Prince said. “He also does a great job at cornerback.”

WR/DB Sam Mickelson, 6-2, 185, Jr.

Mickelson has started as a receiver since his freshman season in the spring of 2021 and made the all-Midwestern honorable mention list in the secondary last fall. An offseason injury will limit his time to begin this season, but Prince is hopeful “as time goes on, we will get to see him on the field more. He is a phenomenal athlete.”

QB Cole Hansen, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Hansen was one of three quarterbacks the Bulldogs used last season but is expected to win the starting job this fall. “He has developed greatly from last season to where we are right now,” Prince said. “We are excited to see what he will be able to do with a very good corps of receivers and backs.”

WR/DB Jason Padgett, 6-5, 200, Jr.

Padgett turned out for football for the first time last season, and with that first year under his belt, Prince is excited to see what’s in store. “Jason has great speed, hands and athletic ability on both sides of the ball,” Prince said. “We are looking for great things from him this season.”

OL/DL Kamren Theis, 6-2, 270, Sr.

Prince sees Theis as someone who will set the tone for both lines this season. “He’s very strong, athletic and intelligent,” Prince said. “He will be responsible for helping us up front.”

WR/DB Aidan Nelson, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Nelson began last season on the JV team but quickly moved up to full-time varsity duty, gaining valuable experience that Prince hopes will pay dividends this fall. “He played lights-out on both sides of the ball,” Prince said.

WR/LB Hunter Wheeling, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Wheeling entered the starting lineup at linebacker last season and developed into “a great leader,” Prince said. “He plays with a lot of heart.”

OUTLOOK

Last season was as much a rebuild on the field as it was of the field for the Bulldogs, who didn’t get to play at home until late in the year because a scheduled turf installation for Vic Adams Field was delayed when the turf didn’t arrive on time.

The Bulldogs had a youthful squad with small senior and junior classes, then had to shut down the program for nine days because of a COVID outbreak. Throw in injuries that left North Bend down to its third-string quarterback for most of the season, and the Bulldogs struggled to their worst record in the past two decades, getting shut out four times.

“We knew going into the season that it would be tougher than other years,” Prince said. “(The shutdown) forced us to miss some much-needed reps and completely disrupted any rhythm that we had built up prior. But I take a lot of pride in knowing the kids put out their best effort each and every game.”

Another positive to come out of the season was the development of several members of a large, talented sophomore class that should come into its own as juniors this fall.

One of those players is Hansen, who shared time with Mickelson and the now-graduated Craig Edera under center last season. He projects to be the starter, but he will face competition from sophomore Luke Wheeling (5-11, 150) during camp.

“The first week of practice can help either guy make a strong statement about who we will be going with,” Prince said. “Cole needs to continue working to develop his footwork and touch. He has a strong arm, but it isn’t always required. Just place the ball where your receivers can catch it.”

If he can do that, Prince is confident Hansen has the receiving corps to take advantage. Roberts, Mickelson, Padgett, Nelson and Hunter Wheeling figure to rotate at wideout — and with no clear-cut favorite to replace leading rusher Sidon Green (255 yards, five touchdowns last season), one of them could get snaps in the backfield as well.

The Bulldogs also return several key contributors on the offensive line, including Stevens, senior Neal Walter (5-10, 235) and juniors Jake Perry (6-2, 250), Connor Francis and Logan Hall.

“With the work and experience we are bringing back, we hope it will get us going in the right direction,” Prince said.

If the offense can maintain more drives, it should give a defense that did yeoman work last season better chances at success. The defense returns three all-league performers and four starters, and several of the linemen will get double duty this fall.

“Defensively, we need to be able to stop the run,” Prince said. “This starts with our front seven. We also cannot give up big plays over the top.”

The Bulldogs drop from the 5A Midwestern League to join archrival Marshfield in the newly formed 4A Big Sky Conference, which doesn’t mean things get any easier on the field — not with state semifinalist Mazama and quarterfinalist Henley to go with the reigning 4A champion Pirates in the conference.

The youngsters’ development will be tested early, when the Bulldogs face Crater and Willamette before opening Big Sky play with the annual Civil War game against Marshfield. The program’s first win this season will be its 500th all-time, and there should be a few more wins this fall — and a playoff spot is not out of reach.

COACH SAID

“We had a large sophomore class that got a lot of playing time at the varsity level last year. We are hoping to build upon that experience. We would like to earn a playoff spot coming out of the Big Sky. Offensively, we need to be efficient with our drives and finish them with points on the board.” — Gary Prince

