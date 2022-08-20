Read full article on original website
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head
It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down
COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Donald Trump reaps the mistrust he sowed: Mar-a-Lago leaves him paranoid and confused
During the pandemic, there was a lot of discussion about the use of "trusted voices" to persuade people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is apparently a well-known concept in the field of public health because it's often difficult to get people to change behaviors or accept unfamiliar interventions. You'll recall that it was often advised that people speak to their family doctors if they had questions since surveys show that people trust them to tell the truth. Health care organizations also advised outreach to faith leaders, particularly in communities of color, since many "will only trust voices, leaders, and organizations that have consistently served them, and many of those voices are found in their places of worship." Farmers were recruited in rural areas because they know about vaccinations and "herd immunity."
12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
From actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of actors and celebrities who are vocal Republicans.
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.
Liz Cheney says Hawley, Cruz ‘made themselves unfit for future office’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said it would be “very difficult” for her to support Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) or Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after they objected to Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that both Ivy League-educated senators...
Tucker Carlson Tries Shtick To Attack Dr. Fauci's Retirement And It Backfires
The Fox News personality reacted to Fauci's announcement like a two-bit comedian and Twitter laughed back at him.
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
'Jesus': Rep. Eric Swalwell Learns On Air Just How Many Classified Docs Trump Took
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) reacted on air Monday to a new report that the federal government has recovered more than 300 classified documents this year from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “Jesus,” Swalwell said as he was informed of the report from The New York Times...
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's 'Delay Tactic' on Mar-a-Lago Likely Doomed: Prosecutor
Palm Beach County Attorney Dave Aronberg described Trump's lawsuit as a "delay tactic" that was "a day late and a dollar short" on Monday.
CNN's Jim Acosta Hounds Trump's DHS Secretary Chad Wolf To Admit Biden Won
CNN’s Jim Acosta intrepidly confronted former President Donald Trump’s acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf over the 2020 election results on Sunday. (Watch the videos below.) In one exchange on “CNN Newsroom,” Acosta asked Wolf point-blank who won the 2020 election and whether he believed Biden triumphed...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
‘We got rolled’: How the conservative grassroots lost the fight with Biden because it was focused on Trump
The former president’s presence on the political landscape is making it harder to launch a modern day Tea Party movement.
Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun
With an internet-savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
