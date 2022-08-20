ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head

It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Donald Trump reaps the mistrust he sowed: Mar-a-Lago leaves him paranoid and confused

During the pandemic, there was a lot of discussion about the use of "trusted voices" to persuade people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is apparently a well-known concept in the field of public health because it's often difficult to get people to change behaviors or accept unfamiliar interventions. You'll recall that it was often advised that people speak to their family doctors if they had questions since surveys show that people trust them to tell the truth. Health care organizations also advised outreach to faith leaders, particularly in communities of color, since many "will only trust voices, leaders, and organizations that have consistently served them, and many of those voices are found in their places of worship." Farmers were recruited in rural areas because they know about vaccinations and "herd immunity."
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump

Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
