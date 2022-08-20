Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Michalak Named to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week
After helping lead Ole Miss to a sweep of a pair of matches during opening week, Ole Miss’ Sydney Michalak has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week, announced Tuesday. The highlight of the week for Michalak came in the Rebels’ 3-0 victory over No. 22 Memphis...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Announces Football Gameday Enhancements
After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart
Lane Kiffin is cooking up something special in Oxford, Mississippi. After guiding Ole Miss football to the first 10-win regular season in school history, the Rebels coach had to watch his star quarterback, Matt Corral, depart for the NFL, as well as his two top running backs in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner along with […] The post Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Ole Miss Star John Rhys Plumlee Earns Starting Nod At New Program
Former Rebels do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee is set to start at quarterback for UCF Week 1 against South Carolina State.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Reaches No. 12 in United Soccer Coaches Poll
Lifted by a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, including a victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday, Ole Miss has moved up to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday. The ranking is tied for the highest in program history, also reaching...
redcuprebellion.com
Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU
As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
thelocalvoice.net
Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting
Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
hottytoddy.com
UM to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday (Aug. 26), paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses. The public is invited to the...
hottytoddy.com
University Announces Plans for 60th Anniversary of Integration
On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. The events surrounding integration have been among the most significant in the institution’s history, and this year marks 60 years since Meredith became one of the heroic figures of the American civil rights movement.
hottytoddy.com
King Twin Tutoring Supports Student’s Success
To say that King Twin Tutoring is an institution in Oxford may be an understatement. For more than 32 years, King Twin Tutoring has served students of all ages at Ole Miss, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Oxford and Lafayette County Schools, and more. The one-on-one sessions with young people of all ages, in numerous subjects, have had lasting impacts that have not gone unnoticed. In regard to the tutoring sessions by twin sisters Margaret and Kat King, students describe outcomes with superlatives such as “remarkable,” “lifesaving,” and “inspirational.”
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
hottytoddy.com
Laine Mitchell to Serve as Visit Oxford’s Partnership Manager
Visit Oxford welcomes Laine Mitchell as the new partnerships manager for the tourism department. Mitchell was promoted to the full-time position after having served as a part-time office administrator for the past six months for the organization. Prior to her time at Visit Oxford, Mitchell served as the Administrative Assistant...
hottytoddy.com
Marine Corp JROTC Days Could be Numbered at Oxford High School
Oxford High School is in danger of losing its Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Since 2014, the number of students enrolling in the program has been declining. The Memorandum of Agreement between the Oxford School District and the U.S. Marines says a high school’s program must have at least 100 students or 10 percent of the student population, whichever is lower.
Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia. Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 […]
hottytoddy.com
Brandon Presley, A Potential Candidate for Governor, Boasts List of Noteworthy Campaign Donors
Brandon Presley of Nettleton will host a political fundraiser on Thursday featuring a diverse and noteworthy group of donors — especially noteworthy for a campaign for the down-ticket office of Northern District Public Service commissioner. The fundraiser, which will be held in Tupelo at the birthplace and museum of...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
