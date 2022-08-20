For most of the past three weeks, the New York Yankees endured a significant rough patch, and in recent days, some of their reactions were highly emotional. After their first winning streak in nearly a month, the Yankees are hoping the worst is behind them as they attempt to get a third straight victory Tuesday night when they host the New York Mets in the finale of a two-game Subway Series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO