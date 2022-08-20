ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: ‘Be a builder’ — What I learned from teachers working through their hardest years

By Sydnee Dickson, Contributor
deseret.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

It takes a village to support a student — communities supplying students and teachers

Cardboard boxes are stacked in piles across the gym, filled with a rainbow of folders and spiral notebooks. Volunteers in matching black t-shirts work in an assembly line to place boxes of pencils, crayons and glue sticks into backpacks. All the while, kind words and laughter reverberate throughout the gym, making the work go just a bit faster.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds

It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
deseret.com

Utah woman escapes a mountain lion after face-to-face encounter

A Utah woman was hunting on Saturday when she encountered a mountain lion. The woman caught the interaction on camera after the mountain lion briefly attacked her near Rush Valley in Tooele County. Laurien Elsholz recounted the experience in a Facebook post that she smelled something dead when all of...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake

There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

What’s next for Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law?

A federal judge has blocked part of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act aimed at private businesses, calling it something that might be found in an alternate universe. Using the acronym WOKE for Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, the law was designed to combat “woke indoctrination” in Florida businesses and schools by prohibiting instruction that could make some people feel they bear “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin, according to The New York Times.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lunch Box#K12
deseret.com

Body of missing hiker found at Zion National Park

A hiker went missing at Zion National Park on Aug. 19 when flash flooding impacted the Narrows — now that hiker has been found. KSL reported that on Aug. 22, a crew found Jetal Agnihotri’s body in the Virgin River about six miles south of where she was hiking.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy