Opinion: ‘Be a builder’ — What I learned from teachers working through their hardest years

It takes a village to support a student — communities supplying students and teachers
Cardboard boxes are stacked in piles across the gym, filled with a rainbow of folders and spiral notebooks. Volunteers in matching black t-shirts work in an assembly line to place boxes of pencils, crayons and glue sticks into backpacks. All the while, kind words and laughter reverberate throughout the gym, making the work go just a bit faster.
Can the University of Utah find answers to climate change? It just got $20 million to try
It all started last fall at a football game when University of Utah President Taylor Randall struck up a conversation with Salt Lake City-based Galileo Financial Technologies founder Clay Wilkes. Galileo had been acquired by the online personal finance company SoFi for $1.2 billion, after Wilkes had emerged from an...
Utah is the worst state for women’s equality, ranked last fifth year in a row
Utah is the worst state for women’s equality, according to a report from WalletHub. This is the fifth year in a row that the state has ranked last in WalletHub’s annual analysis. The report also included the following categories: income gap, executive positions gap, work hours gap, educational...
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds
It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
Utah woman escapes a mountain lion after face-to-face encounter
A Utah woman was hunting on Saturday when she encountered a mountain lion. The woman caught the interaction on camera after the mountain lion briefly attacked her near Rush Valley in Tooele County. Laurien Elsholz recounted the experience in a Facebook post that she smelled something dead when all of...
Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake
There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
What’s next for Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law?
A federal judge has blocked part of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act aimed at private businesses, calling it something that might be found in an alternate universe. Using the acronym WOKE for Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, the law was designed to combat “woke indoctrination” in Florida businesses and schools by prohibiting instruction that could make some people feel they bear “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin, according to The New York Times.
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Said to be “the most photographed town of the West,” Grafton, Utah, is located south of Zion National Park. In 1847, Brigham Young and the pioneers trekked into Salt Lake Valley and settled around that area. Latter-day Saint pioneers eventually spread out over the territory of Utah. By...
Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon
A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket. Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.
Body of missing hiker found at Zion National Park
A hiker went missing at Zion National Park on Aug. 19 when flash flooding impacted the Narrows — now that hiker has been found. KSL reported that on Aug. 22, a crew found Jetal Agnihotri’s body in the Virgin River about six miles south of where she was hiking.
