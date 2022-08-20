Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react
After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
Seattle Seahawks have been offering LeBron James a roster spot
Over the weekend, LeBron James made an appearance at The CrawsOver Pro-Am Game in Seattle, and he served up a couple of highlights for the big crowd that was on hand. The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks responded and reminded the Los Angeles Lakers superstar that he still has a standing offer to join their team.
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after offseason Seattle Seahawks trade
The Denver Broncos are one of the winningest NFL franchises with the second-most Super Bowl appearances (eight) and three victories at the Big Game. However, none of those has come since Peyton Manning rode off into retirement, although Denver seems to have filled that void by trading for former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson's 104 wins through his first 10 seasons trail only Manning's 105 for the most-ever by a quarterback. He will look to bring that winning formula to the Mile High City and return Denver to its winning ways. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
UW Coaches' Job Was To Reveal QB Starter, Keep Others from Leaving
Choosing the No. 1 guy was a most delicate chore for DeBoer's staff.
ESPN
Former Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin retires from NFL: 'On to Plan A'
Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, writing for The Players' Tribune that he's looking forward to helping others as part of the NFL Legends Community. Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition, became the...
Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF
"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline
The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1
Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver as the Broncos’ head coach. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. All those changes will make it tough for the Packers to post the NFC’s best regular-season record for a third straight year. Rodgers looks forward to the challenge. He’s helped by the return of Tom Clements, who is back as quarterbacks coach after filling the same role during the Packers’ 2010 championship season. That season remains Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl appearance.
Joe Burrow returns for the Bengals as season approaches
With the season fast approaching, the Bengals will let Joe Burrow practice without limitations for the first time on Wednesday. Joe Burrow is back in the saddle. The Bengals quarterback, who had an appendectomy at the end of July, will finally get the chance to practice fully this week with time ticking down on the preseason.
Stop DK Metcalf? 'Watch Me!' Says Centerpiece of Seattle Seahawks Roster Build
DK Metcalf with his record-breaking three-year, $72 million extension is among the reasons to be optimistic about the franchise's future.
MLB’s most balanced schedule ever has been released
The MLB officially released its schedule for 2023, and there will be several positive changes. For the first time, all 30 teams will play each other. The MLB officially released the 2023 schedule, and it’s the most balanced it’s ever been. There are several positive changes in the upcoming season. The biggest note is that for the first time, all 30 teams will play each other.
The Cleveland Guardians are proving you don’t need a big payroll to compete
The Cleveland Guardians are winning despite a big payroll. There’s a misconception that you need a big payroll to win in baseball. You don’t, you just need a good scouting and development department. The Cleveland Guardians are currently 65-56 and just knocked off the San Diego Padres who are 68-57. The Guardians payroll is $66 million, while the Padres are at $218 million.
