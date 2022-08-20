ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after offseason Seattle Seahawks trade

The Denver Broncos are one of the winningest NFL franchises with the second-most Super Bowl appearances (eight) and three victories at the Big Game. However, none of those has come since Peyton Manning rode off into retirement, although Denver seems to have filled that void by trading for former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson's 104 wins through his first 10 seasons trail only Manning's 105 for the most-ever by a quarterback. He will look to bring that winning formula to the Mile High City and return Denver to its winning ways. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline

The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
ClutchPoints

‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
FanSided

Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1

Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
The Associated Press

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver as the Broncos’ head coach. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. All those changes will make it tough for the Packers to post the NFC’s best regular-season record for a third straight year. Rodgers looks forward to the challenge. He’s helped by the return of Tom Clements, who is back as quarterbacks coach after filling the same role during the Packers’ 2010 championship season. That season remains Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl appearance.
FanSided

Joe Burrow returns for the Bengals as season approaches

With the season fast approaching, the Bengals will let Joe Burrow practice without limitations for the first time on Wednesday. Joe Burrow is back in the saddle. The Bengals quarterback, who had an appendectomy at the end of July, will finally get the chance to practice fully this week with time ticking down on the preseason.
FanSided

MLB’s most balanced schedule ever has been released

The MLB officially released its schedule for 2023, and there will be several positive changes. For the first time, all 30 teams will play each other. The MLB officially released the 2023 schedule, and it’s the most balanced it’s ever been. There are several positive changes in the upcoming season. The biggest note is that for the first time, all 30 teams will play each other.
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians are proving you don’t need a big payroll to compete

The Cleveland Guardians are winning despite a big payroll. There’s a misconception that you need a big payroll to win in baseball. You don’t, you just need a good scouting and development department. The Cleveland Guardians are currently 65-56 and just knocked off the San Diego Padres who are 68-57. The Guardians payroll is $66 million, while the Padres are at $218 million.
FanSided

FanSided

