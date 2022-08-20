The local stretch of the Arkansas River lost much of its thrill potential Aug. 15, as it does each year when the additional water from the Fry-Ark project is turned off. The 10,000 acre-feet of supplemental water is traditionally sent into the Arkansas July 1, providing a six-week boost to the internationally known waves that feed the local economy. And while there are increasing questions about how long the arrangement can be sustained amid the ongoing, massive drought in the West, there was enough water this year for the Voluntary Flow Management Program to once again make the Arkansas look bigger than it really is.

