arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Experience Matters

In business, and in government, experience matters. Airline pilots are a good example. Many start building time in the military, and move on to the private sector flying the smaller ‘commuter’ aircraft at first. It takes years to accumulate the hours and skills necessary to be promoted into the larger aircraft. There is a reason for this. Experience matters.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Housing Trust Landscaping Work Party

It’s work, it’s a party — it’s a landscaping work party. This coming Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will host the first day of a two-day landscaping event to spruce up the space around the new condos at 101 River Ridge Lane.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Announces New Town Administrator

The August 23 regular meeting of the Buena Vista (BV) Board of Trustees was the occasion to introduce Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the incoming Town Administrator. She should be onboard in the new role as of the first September 2022 Trustee meeting. As the finalist for the Buena Vista Town Administrator...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Aspen Daily News

Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project

An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
MARBLE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Voluntary Flow Management On the Arkansas Done for 2022

The local stretch of the Arkansas River lost much of its thrill potential Aug. 15, as it does each year when the additional water from the Fry-Ark project is turned off. The 10,000 acre-feet of supplemental water is traditionally sent into the Arkansas July 1, providing a six-week boost to the internationally known waves that feed the local economy. And while there are increasing questions about how long the arrangement can be sustained amid the ongoing, massive drought in the West, there was enough water this year for the Voluntary Flow Management Program to once again make the Arkansas look bigger than it really is.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Register Now for Outdoor Industry Summit, Sept. 19

Businesses, community organizations and engaged citizens in Colorado are encouraged to attend the Outdoor Industry Summit which will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. A featured event is the Funding Panel Supporting the Outdoors. Facilitated by Avery Bechtel,...
SALIDA, CO
The Denver Gazette

High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent

CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Country Dance Events Return to Buena Vista This Week

The monthly country dances in Buena Vista (BV) continue this week on August 25, set for the last Thursday of each month. Hosted by Roger and Teresa Moen, the dance events are held at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, Colorado (just behind Post Office)
BUENA VISTA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...

