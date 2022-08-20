Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Experience Matters
In business, and in government, experience matters. Airline pilots are a good example. Many start building time in the military, and move on to the private sector flying the smaller ‘commuter’ aircraft at first. It takes years to accumulate the hours and skills necessary to be promoted into the larger aircraft. There is a reason for this. Experience matters.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Housing Trust Landscaping Work Party
It’s work, it’s a party — it’s a landscaping work party. This coming Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will host the first day of a two-day landscaping event to spruce up the space around the new condos at 101 River Ridge Lane.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Announces New Town Administrator
The August 23 regular meeting of the Buena Vista (BV) Board of Trustees was the occasion to introduce Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the incoming Town Administrator. She should be onboard in the new role as of the first September 2022 Trustee meeting. As the finalist for the Buena Vista Town Administrator...
Aspen Daily News
Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project
An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Voluntary Flow Management On the Arkansas Done for 2022
The local stretch of the Arkansas River lost much of its thrill potential Aug. 15, as it does each year when the additional water from the Fry-Ark project is turned off. The 10,000 acre-feet of supplemental water is traditionally sent into the Arkansas July 1, providing a six-week boost to the internationally known waves that feed the local economy. And while there are increasing questions about how long the arrangement can be sustained amid the ongoing, massive drought in the West, there was enough water this year for the Voluntary Flow Management Program to once again make the Arkansas look bigger than it really is.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Register Now for Outdoor Industry Summit, Sept. 19
Businesses, community organizations and engaged citizens in Colorado are encouraged to attend the Outdoor Industry Summit which will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. A featured event is the Funding Panel Supporting the Outdoors. Facilitated by Avery Bechtel,...
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Country Dance Events Return to Buena Vista This Week
The monthly country dances in Buena Vista (BV) continue this week on August 25, set for the last Thursday of each month. Hosted by Roger and Teresa Moen, the dance events are held at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, Colorado (just behind Post Office)
arkvalleyvoice.com
It’s time to Boogie on the Beach with GARNA at the September 1 Beach Bash Fundraiser
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s (GARNA) annual fundraiser and celebration of 26 years of nature education and stewardship will be at River Runners in Buena Vista starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 — According to the event organizers it will go “until the stars come out”.
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
FLOOD WARNING: "This is a life threatening situation"
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning at the Hayden Pass Burn Scar in Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado, due to excessive rain on Saturday. According to the service, an inch of rain has already fallen, and storms with the potential to drop 1 to 2...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
KRDO
Cañon City shop owner says mail carrier is marking her packages delivered, but doesn’t bring them
CAÑON CITY-- A business owner in Cañon City believes her mail carrier is taking her packages and marking them as delivered. She claims she's tried to get in touch with the local postmaster, but has had no luck. Now, she's sending supplies for her business, like her new...
