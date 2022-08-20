Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Experience Matters
In business, and in government, experience matters. Airline pilots are a good example. Many start building time in the military, and move on to the private sector flying the smaller ‘commuter’ aircraft at first. It takes years to accumulate the hours and skills necessary to be promoted into the larger aircraft. There is a reason for this. Experience matters.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Housing Trust Landscaping Work Party
It’s work, it’s a party — it’s a landscaping work party. This coming Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will host the first day of a two-day landscaping event to spruce up the space around the new condos at 101 River Ridge Lane.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Announces New Town Administrator
The August 23 regular meeting of the Buena Vista (BV) Board of Trustees was the occasion to introduce Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the incoming Town Administrator. She should be onboard in the new role as of the first September 2022 Trustee meeting. As the finalist for the Buena Vista Town Administrator...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Register Now for Outdoor Industry Summit, Sept. 19
Businesses, community organizations and engaged citizens in Colorado are encouraged to attend the Outdoor Industry Summit which will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. A featured event is the Funding Panel Supporting the Outdoors. Facilitated by Avery Bechtel,...
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Country Dance Events Return to Buena Vista This Week
The monthly country dances in Buena Vista (BV) continue this week on August 25, set for the last Thursday of each month. Hosted by Roger and Teresa Moen, the dance events are held at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, Colorado (just behind Post Office)
“Proud to be an American Soldier”: Motorcycle ride and rally honors veterans
UPDATE: A previous version listed the wrong organization that donate the motorcycle to Adams. It has been updated to reflect the correct organization which is Combat Hero Bike Build. WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Saturday was the 30th annual Veterans Rally and the 35th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride. In the afternoon, they unveiled something special for […]
Overnight rescue saves exhausted hiker on remote Colorado mountain pass
Late on Monday night, Custer County Search and Rescue was activated to save a cold and exhausted climber on Broken Hand Pass, located below Crestone Needle and in the Sangre de Cristos. The report of the climber in need of help came in late, at 11:40 PM. By 2:45 AM,...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
