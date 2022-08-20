NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005704/en/ Yext, Inc. (Graphic: Yext)

