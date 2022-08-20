ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
UPI News

Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the United States and European Union on Wednesday to scrap their pending nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a bad deal for the world and a violation of standards set by President Joe Biden. "Israel is not against any agreement....
The Hill

Twitter whistleblower to testify at Senate hearing

Twitter’s former security chief who alleged the company has major security deficiencies in a bombshell whistleblower disclosure will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, the committee said Wednesday. The whistleblower, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, will participate in the hearing aimed at examining the allegations of security failures at...
