Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
Judas Priest is coming to the Quad Cities on Halloween weekend and I-Rock 93.5 has your tickets. Sign up to win below. The first rock band to play Vibrant Arena at The Mark. When Queensryche and Judas Priest take the stage in Moline they will be the first rock/metal band to play the newly named Vibrant Arena at The Mark. (Get out of here with your REO Speedwagon/Styx show...I said rock/metal)
The Black Box Theatre is producing My Brother’s Gift as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today (outofdarknessqc.com) Designed and directed by Black Box co-founder Lora Adams. The production features Patti Flaherty as Adult Eva. Wrigley Mancha as young Eva, Charles Thomas Budan as Heinz, Jennifer Cook Gregory as Mutti, Mischa Hooker as Pappy, Ben Bergthold as Herman, Paige Jackson as Sanna and Lily Critchfield as Mrs. Jansen.
Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thirbrs been learning to roll with the punches.
Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
Just a game? No actually it’s a play. It’s Haus of Ruckus play. There are rumors on the ancient Internet forums of yesteryear of a fighting game that completely developed itself, capturing innocent players and trapping them inside the game. The game was thought to be lost to time until two losers purchased it on eBay. Run, Jump, and scream as Johnny and Fungus as they battle their way through Battle Mountain Brawlers: The Brawlers of Battle Mountain.
Circa ‘21’s latest show, “Disaster!,” is far from a disaster, as its name would imply. It’s controlled chaos, a rampaging beast of strangeness and. random oddity packed with laughs and inspired goofiness. “Disaster!” is a truly unusual show in that it parodies a film subgenre...
Polyrhythms 8th Annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held August 19-21 in Rock Island and Bettendorf!. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (Outside) Saul Lubaroff (alto sax) and Andy Parrott (guitar) Duo. 7-8p The Channel Cats. 8:30-9:45p. Piso’s Cure. Sun Aug 21 2022 – Rivermont Collegiate...
Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz has been facing a long road of recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this summer. Now, the former History channel star is delivering a message to fans. He spoke out via a longtime friend who revealed that he is continuing to get better each day.
The year is 1929. The Great Depression has started and folks are hungry. Chicagoans say “Hold my hot dog…I got you.”. The origin of the Chicago Dog, is wrapped up in a time when folks were working hard and needed a nutrious yet delicious meal. The components of the Chicago Dog saved the working class and have stayed unchanged since the original rolled up and out of a hot dog stand.
It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is right around the corner. Join us in the RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. sponsored by Nelson Brothers Agency & West Bend Mutual. 9/2 – Crooked Cactus. sponsored by Pierce’s Promise. 9/9 –...
Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
