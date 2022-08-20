Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Ankeny has lost a true champion of girls’ athletics’: Dickey passes away at 63
Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”
KCCI.com
Carlisle shows grit ahead of football season
CARLISLE, Iowa — Carlisle High School went 5-5 last season, but return upperclassmen at every position. Coach Mark Hoekstra said the strongest group is the O-Line — and that's because of their experience. As a team, they say their strength comes from being underestimated. "We're always like, 'undersized,'...
KCJJ
Delay continues in case involving former ISU football player accused of assaulting UI basketball player Jordan Bohannon
Over a year after the incident, a trial date has still yet to be set in the case of a former Iowa State University football player accused of assaulting University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon. 30-year-old Nicholas Kron, currently of Nashville Tennessee, played defensive end for the Cyclones in...
KCCI.com
Van Meter reloading for title run
VAN METER, Iowa — It maybe impossible to do better than last year's undefeated, championship season, but Van Meter can at least match it. Despite losing nearly the entire lineup to graduation, a new crop of hungry Bulldogs is ready to make a run at the Dome. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof has the story.
KCCI.com
Iowa to host AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030
DES MOINES, Iowa — Calling all youth athletes! Greater Des Moines will host Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030, Catch Des Moines announced on Monday. The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. and will feature 12 sporting competitions hosted at Drake Stadium and MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.
KCCI.com
All students in Urbandale will start school later on Mondays this year
URBANDALE, Iowa — A big change is happening this school year for students in Urbandale. Classes will start later on Mondays for everyone in the district. The later start on Mondays might give students a chance to snooze the alarm a little longer, but the students KCCI spoke with had mixed feelings about the new schedule.
KCCI.com
Southeast Polk looks for second straight title
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Friday night football begins this week in Iowa. Southeast Polk High School rolled through its schedule last season all the way to a state title. And this year, they're looking to do it again. KCCI Sports anchor Shannon Ehrhardt spoke with head coach Brad Zelenovich...
KCCI.com
New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick
WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
KCCI.com
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
Staff shortages lead to school program cuts in Des Moines
Metro Kids Care before- and after-school programs aren't being offered at three Des Moines elementaries due to staffing shortages, district spokesperson Phil Roeder tells Axios.More than 350 students remain on Metro Kids' wait list.Why it matters: It's one example of how a staffing crisis is affecting school services across the state, Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network tells us.Catch up fast: A teacher shortage is a national problem being linked to burnout, low wages and increasing demands, Axios' Erica Pandey and Allison Snyder report.Meanwhile, Des Moines Public Schools has offered a $50,000 delayed retirement incentive to try to keep...
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
KCCI.com
Couple gets engaged in the butter cooler at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One lucky couple made their dreams come true at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. The fair posted a photo to their Facebook page as Nick proposed to his now fiancée Mackenzie. The photo was captioned, "You butter believe I want to spend...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman gifts retired fire captain father quilt full of fire department shirts with help from TikTok
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola woman gave her father a dream gift for his birthday. Alli Marois put out a call on TikTok earlier this year for fire department shirts from all 50 states - and she got a response of more than 170 shirts. Marois and her mother...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
KCCI.com
Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
National Weather Service meteorologist explains Friday's hailstorm
DES MOINES, Iowa — "We were highlighting the potential for hail for several days ahead of Friday," Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Des Moines told Local 5 on Monday. Unfortunately, it's hard to pin down where a 3 inch diameter hailstone could...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
