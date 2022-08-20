ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 2

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

‘Ankeny has lost a true champion of girls’ athletics’: Dickey passes away at 63

Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Carlisle shows grit ahead of football season

CARLISLE, Iowa — Carlisle High School went 5-5 last season, but return upperclassmen at every position. Coach Mark Hoekstra said the strongest group is the O-Line — and that's because of their experience. As a team, they say their strength comes from being underestimated. "We're always like, 'undersized,'...
CARLISLE, IA
KCCI.com

Van Meter reloading for title run

VAN METER, Iowa — It maybe impossible to do better than last year's undefeated, championship season, but Van Meter can at least match it. Despite losing nearly the entire lineup to graduation, a new crop of hungry Bulldogs is ready to make a run at the Dome. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof has the story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Des Moines, IA
Football
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Football
KCCI.com

Iowa to host AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030

DES MOINES, Iowa — Calling all youth athletes! Greater Des Moines will host Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030, Catch Des Moines announced on Monday. The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. and will feature 12 sporting competitions hosted at Drake Stadium and MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

All students in Urbandale will start school later on Mondays this year

URBANDALE, Iowa — A big change is happening this school year for students in Urbandale. Classes will start later on Mondays for everyone in the district. The later start on Mondays might give students a chance to snooze the alarm a little longer, but the students KCCI spoke with had mixed feelings about the new schedule.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Southeast Polk looks for second straight title

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Friday night football begins this week in Iowa. Southeast Polk High School rolled through its schedule last season all the way to a state title. And this year, they're looking to do it again. KCCI Sports anchor Shannon Ehrhardt spoke with head coach Brad Zelenovich...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick

WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#East High School#Football Players#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Staff shortages lead to school program cuts in Des Moines

Metro Kids Care before- and after-school programs aren't being offered at three Des Moines elementaries due to staffing shortages, district spokesperson Phil Roeder tells Axios.More than 350 students remain on Metro Kids' wait list.Why it matters: It's one example of how a staffing crisis is affecting school services across the state, Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network tells us.Catch up fast: A teacher shortage is a national problem being linked to burnout, low wages and increasing demands, Axios' Erica Pandey and Allison Snyder report.Meanwhile, Des Moines Public Schools has offered a $50,000 delayed retirement incentive to try to keep...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
ALBIA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy