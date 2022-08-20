Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”

ANKENY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO