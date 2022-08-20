Pop-in Care, a Parentis Health subsidiary company, has introduced a new pricing structure for its licensed in-home care services catering to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and those recovering from surgeries or other acute illnesses. Pop-in Care continues to maintain its emphasis on short visits, without minimum hourly or weekly time or visitation requirements. The new pricing structure offers discounts to families who want to pre-purchase a number of hours that can be used over the course of one month from date of purchase.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 HOURS AGO