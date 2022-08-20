WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.

According to NBC affiliate WESH , the plane crashed on University Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to crash near oncoming traffic, scattering debris across the busy street.

Video taken by someone traveling on the boulevard showed the plane lose control before it crashed.

Officials said the pilot suffered minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.