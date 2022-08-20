ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
MotorAuthority

Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours

Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV

Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
MotorAuthority

Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News

A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
