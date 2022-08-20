Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today
Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: which is the smartwatch king?
Samsung continues to refine and improve its smartwatch lineup in interesting and exciting ways. With the recently-announced Galaxy Watch 5, it seems that the company has found its niche. The latest entry takes everything great about the Galaxy Watch 4 and makes it even better, adding new health sensors and holistic wellness features to the same modern yet traditional watch design.
NFL・
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off
For the new school year, students will find it easier to earn good grades if they have a reliable companion like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ or the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to help them. The Surface Pro devices provide powerful performance and remarkable versatility, but they don’t come cheap, which is why Surface Pro deals are always in demand. Fortunately, Best Buy is currently offering discounts of more than $300 each for these devices in back-to-school deals.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week
In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!
With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
Digital Trends
This cheap student laptop just got even cheaper at Dell
Laptop deals aren’t much cheaper than this offer on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop when you buy directly from Dell. Right now, you can buy a practical and inexpensive laptop for just $280, saving you $50 off the usual price of $330. With a modest but attractive price cut, you also get six months’ worth of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out at a saving of $84. The bundle includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, so if you’re heading back to college, you’re all set for some great entertainment. Here’s a look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop in your life.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Nvidia and Apple are already positioning themselves for a metaverse future.
Digital Trends
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus review: plus in more ways than one
“The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus delivers great performance at a reasonable price.”. Dell’s Inspiron represents its budget to midrange lineup, and it’s been a mixed bag over the years. For example, one of the most recent machines we’ve reviewed was the 2022 Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and we found it provided a compromised experience due to its poor display and inferior battery life. That’s compared to previous versions that have made their way to our list of best budget laptops and best 2-in-1s.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
How many folds can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 survive?
As a potential buyer, the biggest concern that customers have before splurging on a foldable phone is the longevity of the folding parts, especially the display and moving parts in the hinge. When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the company divulged that it was tested to survive at least 200,000 folding and unfolding cycles. That’s enough for about five years of usage, which is not too shabby.
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Phone Arena
Check out the upcoming Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in all of their glory
By no means a worthy rival for Apple or even Samsung in terms of global sales numbers, Bose is a name synonymous with premium audio performance, never missing a roundup of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in addition to easily making all your everyday lists of the top high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones options out there.
Digital Trends
Ex-Apple employee pleads guilty to nabbing Apple Car secrets
A former Apple employee on Monday pled guilty to the theft of trade secrets from the tech firm. The material stolen by Xiaolang Zhang was linked to Apple’s work on its first-ever automobile, a project that’s been in and out of the headlines for years though never officially confirmed by the company.
Digital Trends
Newegg is having a MASSIVE ABS gaming PC sale
Not everybody can build a PC from scratch, either because they don’t have the technical knowhow or the time to select each part and figure out what goes where. That’s where pre-built gaming PCs come into play, and Newegg is having a big sale on pre-built ABS gaming desktops at the moment. In fact, you can save hundreds of dollars on these Newegg deals, depending on which you go for, and while these three picks are our favorite, there is a host of different pre-builts you can pick from.
