ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over alleged racist abuse of Son Heung-min

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4C6O_0hOhWVHs00

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the Blues’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

South Korea forward Son was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd in last Sunday’s top-flight London derby.

And now Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder.

“Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely,” read a Chelsea statement.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge .

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text or by barcode on a smartphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBc8B_0hOhWVHs00

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

“Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” read a Chelsea statement issued earlier this week.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.

“We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City drawn against Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, as the draw threw up a number of all-Premier League ties. Manchester United host Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham and Arsenal play Brighton in some of the other picks of the third round.Holders Liverpool were drawn against Derby County, Everton travel to Bournemouth while Leeds were paired with Wolves. Crawley Town’s reward for knocking out Fulham was a trip to Burnley. Newcastle United, who beat Tranmere Rovers to reach the third round on Wednesday, will play Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.The third-round ties will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Yorkshire settle out of court with fitness coach Peter Sim after they confirm he was unfairly dismissed by email last year in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Yorkshire have settled out of court with the fitness coach they sacked last year by email while he was working on England’s Ashes tour. The agreement avoids Peter Sim pursuing claims alongside five former colleagues at Leeds Employment Tribunal from late October and in turn leaves him free to take up further commitments with England teams this coming winter.
SPORTS
The Independent

Manchester United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.Ten Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who else might be arriving in Manchester before the window closes?AntonyHaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United vs Barnsley LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today as Leeds United made nine changes for their home Carabao Cup tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.Summer signing Luis Sinisterra was handed his full debut and skipper Liam Cooper made his first appearance of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury.Carabao Cup third round draw LIVE: Latest updates Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw - all on the bench for Sunday’s 3-0 win against Chelsea - were among those back in the starting XI, while Crysencio Summerville made his second start for the club.League One side Barnsley made five changes following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe, with goalkeeper Jack Walton, Jordan Helliwell, Clarke Oduor, Conor McCarthy and James Norwood all recalled.Follow all the latest in the live blog below: Read More Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixturesWhen is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Tottenham#Spurs
The Independent

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton progress to third round with victory at Forest Green

Brighton ensured they would not be victims of a Carabao Cup upset with a 3-0 win at Forest Green.Deniz Undav marked his full debut with a goal while strikes from Steve Alzate and Evan Ferguson sealed the second-round win at the New Lawn on Wednesday.But the scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors and they were made to fight by resolute Rovers with Jason Steele denying Josh March and Kyle McAllister.Graham Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham and there was little early rhythm from the Seagulls.League One Rovers pressed without any end product and were unable to...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy