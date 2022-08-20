Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Artscape Pittsfield Calling Artists for 2022 Mural Project
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Artscape Pittsfield will oversee a new mural project in the city in the early Fall of 2022 and is looking for artists for the project. The call is open to all US-based artists. Artists from the Berkshires are strongly encouraged to apply. Artists will be responsible...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
iBerkshires.com
NBCC, Operation 250 Hosting Free Web-safety Presentation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, in partnership with Operation 250, invites the community to participate in "Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe By Being Cyber Smart" from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. The presentation and following discussion is about preparing and protecting our youth...
iBerkshires.com
Nudel Closing After 13 Years in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moves to Institute Event Parking Fees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council moved an ordinance forward that would allow the city to charge event-goers for the use of public parking lots. The ordinance sets a $40-a-day parking fee for the St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot and other public lots, largely for high-traffic event days at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. This also was advised by the Traffic Commission.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Food Project Looking for Volunteers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Food Project is looking for volunteers to fill its most needed positions, including dishwashers, food preparers, and cleaners. Volunteers are encouraged to give one or two hours a week, or more if they wish. The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, they distribute prepared meals and other food items Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Officials Discuss Pros, Cons of Municipal Fiber Optics
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Finance Committee last week discussed whether the town should consider investing in townwide broadband that could deliver residents up to 1 gigabyte of connectivity for a little more than residents currently pay a private vendor. Although no decisions were made and no votes were taken,...
wamc.org
“Dracula” at Berkshire Theatre Group passionless and bloodless
One of the few reasons to see the production of “Dracula,” playing through August 27, at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA is to experience the original script that premiered on Broadway in 1927. It was first adapted for the stage from the Bram Stoker 1897 novel by...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iBerkshires.com
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Greylock Glen Trail Improvements
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved improvements and fortifications for existing trails in the Greylock Glen. The trail work, to be done by Pinnacle Trail Design, will make the trails stormwater resistant by fortifying them with gravel, stonework and other fixes. The project is funded by a $54,000 state Department of Conservation Recreation grant obtained by the Thunderbolt Ski Runners, who have worked with Pinnacle to create and maintain trails over the last several years.
Music licensing group ASCAP sues Northampton’s Iron Horse Entertainment, claiming royalties for Calvin Theatre performances went unpaid
A leading nationwide representative of working songwriters and musicians has filed a lawsuit against the Northampton-based Iron Horse Entertainment Group, claiming the company’s Calvin Theatre owes money meant for royalty fees for the artists whose songs were played at the venue. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court...
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
Watch John Williams’ 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma (videos)
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
