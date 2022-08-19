ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

iheart.com

An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man

An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Outlaw Trail program scheduled at Nebraska City library

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska Humanities speakers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present Sisters from Outlaw Trail: Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail – Nebraska’s Outlaws at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Morton-James Public Library. The program incorporates the sisters’ rural experience growing up along...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
omahamagazine.com

ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022

"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump

FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
FREMONT, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion

NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers

Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
OMAHA, NE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
OMAHA, NE

