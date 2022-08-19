Read full article on original website
An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man
An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
Outlaw Trail program scheduled at Nebraska City library
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska Humanities speakers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present Sisters from Outlaw Trail: Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail – Nebraska’s Outlaws at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Morton-James Public Library. The program incorporates the sisters’ rural experience growing up along...
Genetic testing reveals record-sized fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks is not pure shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks by a Nebraska man that was thought to be record-sized is not pure, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when...
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022
"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 24 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022.
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion
NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays
OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland
OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
