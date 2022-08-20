NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals tried to make the most of their one practice against each other on Wednesday. The teams held a joint practice ahead of Saturday night’s preseason game. They had agreed to cut their two scheduled workouts to one and limited that session to one-on-one drills and a two-minute team period at the end of practice. Both teams will practice separately on Thursday. Neither Tennessee’s nor Arizona’s first-team offenses scored a touchdown during the team period. The only scores in the drill belonged to the Cardinals, whose second unit got a TD when backup quarterback Trace McSorley hit rookie receiver Jontre Kirklin in the flat. Titans cornerback Chris Jackson slipped while trying to make the stop, there was no help behind and Kirklin went untouched into the end zone. That came after the Titans’ second-team offense committed a turnover as Cardinals safety Tae Daley intercepted Malik Willis’ pass and returned it for a score.

