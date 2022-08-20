ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD investigates uptown homicide

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury.

Police were able to trace the location of the shooting to the area of Indian School, just east of San Pedro. They are still investigating. They don’t have any suspects at this time and are urging anyone with information to call them.

Police say the killer will be caught. “If I can plea to the public, to these individuals that feel the need to use weapons to solve problems, it’s not the solution,” said Lieutenant Ray Del Greco. “Because we will find you and we are very good at putting those people that are using weapons to solve their problems in prisons for a long period of time.”

APD says they have a clearance rate of roughly 93% for homicides. They don’t believe there is any further threat to the nearby community.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

