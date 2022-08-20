Incumbent Volusia County judge faces challenger in Group 5 race for court seat

Attorney Sara Howeller of Osteen is challenging Volusia County Court Judge Wesley Heidt for Group 5.

Here are their responses to a few questions posed by The News-Journal about their campaigns.

Volusia County Court Judge Wesley Heidt

The 59-year-old Heidt wrote that he is a native Floridian and a resident of New Smyrna Beach who has lived in Volusia County for nearly 30 years. Heidt was appointed to the bench in 2020 by Gov. Ron DeSantis and began his term in January 2021. Heidt presides over civil cases at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex on City Island in Daytona Beach.

Please describe your legal experience.

I graduated from the University of Florida and was hired at the Florida Attorney General's Office here in Volusia County in 1993. There, I was able to handle cases at every level of the state and federal court systems, including the U.S. Supreme Court. For over 25 years, I have been AV rated by my peers (the highest rating at attorney can be awarded) and board certified (an achievement only held by about 5% of the over 106,000 attorneys in Florida). I ran one of the largest legal offices in Volusia County serving as bureau chief of the Attorney General's Office for over 10 years, managing an office of about 20 attorneys and about 10 staff.

County court is known as the “people’s court” and litigants often represent themselves. How would you handle pro-se litigants, who don’t know rules of evidence and other legal rules.

My leadership roles in the community, my experience running a large office, and my experience teaching at Daytona State College for about 20 years in the paralegal program, all helped prepare me for the challenges of presiding in the "people's court." People deserve to be treated with respect, to be heard, and to have a judge rule on their cases in an efficient manner. Since taking the bench, that is exactly what I have strived to do.

Why should people vote for you?

I have an almost 30-year track record of public service here in Volusia County of which I am proud. I had a successful legal career, and now am serving Volusia County as one of its 10 county judges. Because of Covid, there was a backlog of active cases. I started with about 4,000 open cases, and I have reduced that by over 1,000 cases. I bring a love of people and the law to being a judge and would be honored to continue to serve on the bench.

Sitting judges often don’t draw opposition. Why do you think someone decided to run against you?

Traditionally, attorneys often would not run against a sitting judge. However, in recent years more attorneys have done so. I was vetted by a committee of local professionals who forwarded my name to the governor's office. There, I was again vetted by the governor's office before ultimately being selected to serve as a Volusia County Judge.

Heidt has $62,430 in his campaign account as of Aug. 5. That amount includes a $35,000 loan from Heidt to his campaign.

Attorney Sara Howeller

Sara Howeller, 61, of Osteen, has a law office in Sanford. She bought a home in Osteen in 2018 and before that she owned a home in Oviedo, which was destroyed by a fire in 2012. While awaiting the rebuild, which was not completed until 2016, she lived in New Smyrna Beach and Sanford in various rentals. She said she also has a home office in Osteen.

Please describe your legal experience.

I have been practicing since 1990. I got my initial trial experience with the public defender's office for 1 1/2 years, then moved to become the staff attorney at the guardian ad litem office. I spent 10 years representing the best interests of children with the guardian program and was the senior attorney supervising other attorneys and training volunteers. I then began practicing family, probate and civil litigation with a local firm. In 2009 I opened my own office and have been self-employed since. I handle all types of litigation, including civil, criminal, probate and business law.

How would you handle pro se litigants in the “people’s court”?

Because I have been in private practice, as opposed to the government side, I have a good understanding of what the litigant goes through when involved in the legal process. No matter the issue or the size of heir case, they all have one thing in common – they want to be respected and heard. While the rules of evidence have to be followed, litigants should not feel as if they are required to hire counsel to help them with a relatively small claim; otherwise, the entire process becomes cost prohibitive. I have an abundance of patience and a good ability to communicate, and believe these qualities are necessary when dealing with litigants who have no real understanding of how to present a case but deserve the right to bring their issue before the court.

Why should people vote for you?

I believe my experience and demeanor make me a good choice. I have had the opportunity to handle a variety of cases, rather than one area of practice, and believe that I am well-prepared to handle any matter that is likely to come before the court. I am a hard worker, having built and maintained my practice. I am fair and honest. I have respect for all persons, no matter their race, gender or socio-economic position. I believe my experience in practicing in many areas of law and in many counties has led me to develop an idea of what works and what doesn’t work, and look forward to being able to bring those experiences to benefit the people of Volusia County.

Why did you decide to challenge the incumbent?

The incumbent was appointed to the bench in late 2020. This is the first election for either of us, and I view this race as an opportunity for the public to choose. While the incumbent certainly has experience as well, I believe our experiences are different and that the public should have the right to educate themselves on the candidates and vote one of us in. In addition, the timing is right, as my children are now self-supporting and I am in a position where I can afford to move toward a public service position.

Howeller has $30,290 in her campaign account as of Aug. 5. That includes $25,000 in loans to herself.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Incumbent Volusia County judge faces challenger in Group 5 race for court seat