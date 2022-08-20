Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte
Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
WBTV
Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Deputies around 11:13 p.m. responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with a body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
One person dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte
N a two-to-one decision, the appeals court granted Stein’s request for an injunction pending appeal. Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to...
WBTV
Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A police standoff in east Charlotte ended overnight, but maybe not exactly how officers had expected. An officer at the scene said the person they thought was inside the home in fact wasn’t there at all. This happened at a house on Leaning Pine...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Suspect In Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting
Detectives have identified a 34-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Dymonte Hall. On August 22nd, detectives located and arrested Rashad Elliott without incident for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. Police charged Elliott with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit...
Chase suspect who escaped through fast food drive-thru window sentenced
Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.
WBTV
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -” 9-1-1 what’s your emergency. There’s a child that was in the water, parents are helping him. I don’t know what’s happening. Can you tell whether or not he’s breathing? I don’t know. Just send somebody”. A terrifying situation at...
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
WBTV
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
WBTV
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
WBTV
CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
Murder suspect arrested for summer shooting near University City
A murder suspect is in custody for a summer shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
Comments / 1