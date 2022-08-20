ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte

Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Deputies around 11:13 p.m. responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with a body...
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

One person dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte

N a two-to-one decision, the appeals court granted Stein’s request for an injunction pending appeal. Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Suspect In Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

Detectives have identified a 34-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Dymonte Hall. On August 22nd, detectives located and arrested Rashad Elliott without incident for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. Police charged Elliott with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
CHARLOTTE, NC

