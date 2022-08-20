ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Custom-built brick beauty in sought-after Ormond Lakes

By Tammie Shanahan
 4 days ago
Located in sought-after Ormond Lakes, this custom-built brick beauty has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and an office under nearly 2,800 square feet of living space. The open floor plan features a living room, family room with a corner fireplace, dining room and an updated kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. Its split layout nicely arranges the spacious owner’s bedroom with en-suite bath, a guest bedroom with full (pool) bath and two additional roomy bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath. It has lots of fresh paint, tile floors, crown moldings, a 2017 water heater and a new AC, plus a new roof is in the works. Other highlights include a circular driveway, a side-entry garage, and a covered lanai overlooking the large private backyard with plenty of space for a new pool.

ADDRESS: 28 Lakebluff Drive, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,790

LOT SIZE: 170 feet by 94 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 full, 1 half

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 2000

PRICE: $649,900

CONTACT: Al Wilson, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-212-5610

