theScore
Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Dodgers to start fast vs. struggling Brewers
Marlins (-140) @ Athletics (+120) The Marlins enter this contest in the midst of a miserable rut. They have dropped four consecutive games - three by seven runs - and eight of the last 10 overall. Luckily for them, they're running into an Athletics team in a similar situation. While...
AthlonSports.com
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Former Penguins Prospect Signs with the Flyers Organization
Former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive signs with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.
theScore
Verlander hints at opt-out: 'I've pitched pretty damn well'
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander could emerge as one of this offseason's most fascinating free agents - if he decides to opt out of his contract. With the way he's pitched this season, Verlander hinted that could happen if things go the right way. "I haven't made that decision yet,"...
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Watch: Yankees fan drinks beer with hot dog straw
The New York Yankees' recent slump appears to be forcing fans to find new ways to enjoy the ballpark experience. An adventurous Yankees spectator decided to create a hole in his hot dog to serve as a straw for his beer during a game against the New York Mets on Monday:
theScore
Report: Thunder fear rookie Holmgren suffered ligament damage in foot
The Oklahoma City Thunder are concerned that rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained ligament damage in his foot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft is seeking further opinions after initial exams revealed potential torn ligaments, adds Charania. "Chet is in the process...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury
The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
NFL・
Hero today, gone tomorrow: Clutch receivers of past may not be part of Bucs’ future
TAMPA — In the preseason’s waning days, he stands as a fleet, 5-foot-9 testament to the ruthlessness of the NFL business. Only 19 months after an historic touchdown catch that made him the toast of the city, Scotty Miller’s tenure as a Buc just might be, well, toast.
theScore
Cardinals' Watt out for rest of preseason after positive COVID test
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt won't play in the team's final two preseason games after testing positive for COVID-19, the club announced Sunday. The five-time All-Pro defender will miss the Cardinals' contests against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Watt played in seven games last season after sustaining a...
theScore
Report: Knicks could be open to trading Barrett for Mitchell
Some decision-makers within the New York Knicks organization are now willing to include former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett in a deal for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, sources told SNY's Ian Begley. People in touch with the Knicks had previously believed New York was uninterested in dealing Barrett, Begley...
theScore
Tatum says he played through fractured wrist last season
Jayson Tatum's NBA Finals performance played a part in preventing the Boston Celtics from winning a championship. However, a nagging ailment may have been the reason behind the superstar's poor showing. The three-time All-Star revealed to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that he played with a fractured wrist for the majority...
