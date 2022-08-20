ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

24 Hours With Emma Chamberlain in Copenhagen Includes Bike Rides and Fashion Shows

What does Emma Chamberlain do with 24 hours to spare while in Copenhagen, Denmark? Lucky for us, she calls Vogue up. We recently spent an eventful day tagging along with the star while she was in town for the Ganni show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. In the new video, Chamberlain took us along for some sightseeing, shopping, coffee tasting, and fittings before the big fashion show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

12 Pairs of Ballet Flats to Complete Your Balletcore Aesthetic This Fall—Starting at $50

I remember going to ballet lessons with my sister when we were oh so tiny. Though practicing grand jetés, pliés and sautés personally did not appeal to me, the one thing I always loved about heading to dance class was getting dolled up. The leotards, skirts, tutus, tights and ballet flats; the flowers, bows, ribbons, ruffles and tulle. What more could a five-year-old gal want when Barbie in the Nutcracker and Angelina Ballerina were her main fashion inspos at the time? Balletcore is the latest aesthetic to join the ranks of Barbiecore, tenniscore, regencycore and cottagecore, to name a few. But,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Ballet
Vogue Magazine

Junya Watanabe Has Made the Must-Have Jacket of Fall 2022

If there’s one thing I don’t need, it’s another jacket. Outerwear takes up at least half of my closet, and a fair bit of my teenager’s as well (shh, don’t tell him). With so many coats and jackets of so many varieties collected over many years, I should be keeping up a fairly steady rotation, but I can go a whole winter without mixing it up much. These coats and jackets are stuffed at the back of my closet, tucked away with the ironing board and the vacuum cleaner and a couple of oversize suitcases stacked with sweaters I couldn’t squish into the overhead shelves. Daunted by the mess, I tend to wear what’s closest to my apartment door.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
The Hollywood Reporter

This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

