If there’s one thing I don’t need, it’s another jacket. Outerwear takes up at least half of my closet, and a fair bit of my teenager’s as well (shh, don’t tell him). With so many coats and jackets of so many varieties collected over many years, I should be keeping up a fairly steady rotation, but I can go a whole winter without mixing it up much. These coats and jackets are stuffed at the back of my closet, tucked away with the ironing board and the vacuum cleaner and a couple of oversize suitcases stacked with sweaters I couldn’t squish into the overhead shelves. Daunted by the mess, I tend to wear what’s closest to my apartment door.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO