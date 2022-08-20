Last remaining Watson accuser explains why she refuses to settle

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but one of the 24 civil lawsuits brought against him for alleged sexual misconduct and harassment.

On Friday, the lone holdout spoke out about her situation in the wake of Watson's 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Writing in the Daily Beast , a woman who identifies herself as Lauren Baxley said she gave up her career as a massage therapist earlier this year because she no longer felt safe practicing in the wake of her encounter with Watson, whom she says harassed her and "committed indecent assault" against her.

Baxley said she has refused all settlement offers, in part, because "they have not included any sincere acknowledgement of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment."

She continued: I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior.

Baxley closes her article with a plea for "those in power over Deshaun Watson" to do their part to "prevent further acts of harm against women." She also calls for sympathy for all of Watson's "victims," including those who did not file suit.

Watson, who turns 27 next month, was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million in the wake of the allegations, which first surfaced in March 2021, when he was still a member of the Houston Texans. He was since traded to the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract extension.

The former Clemson star was not charged following two separate criminal investigations after grand juries in Harris and Brazoria counties in Texas declined to indict him.

He subsequently settled the majority of the civil claims against him. The Daily Beast previously reported that Watson offered on accuser $100,000 to settle her claims.

Watson's public response to the allegations has drawn sharp criticism. He appeared to apologize to "all the women" who were "impacted in this situation" on August 12, then seemed to double down on his innocence following the announcement of his suspension settlement on Thursday.

