2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid One Of Best Luxury SUVs Under 30K, Says KBB
While the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid may not have been the most efficient vehicle, it offered noticeable gains in fuel economy over the standard gasoline-powered model. These mild efficiency improvements, along with other enticing qualities, have prompted Kelley Blue Book to declare the 2013 model year Cadillac Escalade Hybrid as one of the best-used luxury SUVs that can be purchased for less than $30,000.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Walkaround: Video
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, revealing an all-new, third-generation midsize pickup. Among the long list of updates and upgrades is the launch of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X, which offers a variety of off-road-ready equipment and features. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X with the following walkaround video.
5 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Compass
The Mazda CX-50 and the Jeep Compass are both great offerings. However, here are 5 adavantages of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 over the Jeep Compass. The post 5 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Compass appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list
CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
fordauthority.com
2023 Kia EV6 GT Debuts As Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Rival
Kia – like many automakers these days – is in the midst of an electrification transformation, previously benchmarking the Ford Mustang Mach-E and revealing a direct competitor to that EV crossover – the EV6. At that time, Kia announced that it would also be launching a high-performance variant of that model dubbed the EV6 GT, but only revealed that it would generate 546 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from 0-62 miles-per-hour in 3.5 seconds. Now, the U.S.-spec 2023 Kia EV6 GT has been revealed in its entirety as a proper rival for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
How Does Using the Radio Affect an EV’s Driving Range?
Range anxiety can be a very real thing. So, when driving your EV, every way to save on energy can be important for those longer trips. So does using the radio affect an EV's driving range? The post How Does Using the Radio Affect an EV’s Driving Range? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Women Out-Perform Men Driving Semi-Auto Cars
Women are much better drivers of semi-automated cars than men, according to a new study. Researchers found that women have quicker reaction times and more stable steering skills. The cars drive themselves unless there’s no signal or poor road signs and markings in which case it prompts the driver to...
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Can-Am Warns Customers About a ‘Do Not Ride’ Recall
Recalls are not a new thing. Can-Am warns its customers about a 'do not ride' recall that can be very serious. The post Can-Am Warns Customers About a ‘Do Not Ride’ Recall appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers
InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
Freethink
This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes
A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
Lady waits for oil light to go out on car before adding oil
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a small town, everyone knows everyone else's business. So we were all envious when one neighbor lady got a brand new car for her 50th birthday. Her husband proudly parked it in the driveway on the big day and placed a ribbon atop the car. He then brought his wife outside to see her birthday present.
What Does DOHC Stand For?
Have you heard your engine described as DOHC? Here's what that actually means. The post What Does DOHC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy
This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line. When you need to transport yourself from one place to another, a straight line isn’t always possible. That’s what makes having a vehicle of some sort such a privilege. But if a new car is out of your budget at this point in time, an electric rideable could be the answer. There is a huge array of Best Buy electric rideable devices that can get you from one place to another.
