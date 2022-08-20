ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsAnP_0hOhUTS000

Vicky Losada is hoping Lioness Keira Walsh can bring her Euro 2022-winning form to Manchester City’s quest for Champions League qualification ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.

City face the Spaniards, who knocked them out of the competition last season, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday as they attempt to move to within a two-legged tie of the group stage.

They will do so with seven members of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant England squad at the disposal of boss Gareth Taylor, and none of them more key to their cause than midfielder Walsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZQzF_0hOhUTS000
England’s Keira Walsh (left) and Lucy Bronze celebrate victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked about her 25-year-old team-mate’s importance, Losada said: “I have been in different teams, different leagues, and she is just unique. We have to take care of her mentally, we know she’s been playing so many games.

“We want her to be at her best tomorrow because, for me, she is the one who controls the tempo of the team, and yes, her distribution.

“We have seen her assist for Ella Toone in the Euros, so we want more of that from her because not many players can do that.”

Taylor too is equally appreciative of the pivotal role the understated Walsh plays in his team.

She does shun the limelight, but she's a real character

He said: “She’s a real character, believe it or not. She does shun the limelight, but she’s a real character.

“She’s really well respected within the group and she’s really key for us as a player, and she proved that with England as well.

“But for us, of course she’s really important. She makes the team flow really well with and without the ball and again, she’ll be feeling confident after the summer success.”

Taylor knows his side face a tough task in Madrid if they are get the better of Real, having earned their place with a 6-0 demolition of Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan on Thursday evening, but is equally aware of the boost provided by his victorious Lionesses.

Asked what impact the summer’s success has had on his England contingent – Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes – physically and psychologically, he said: “Just looking at it from a positive note, it’s been great, the confidence that it’s given obviously the England players firstly, but also the group that they’ve come back to at the club.

“We’ve got a lot of England internationals here who didn’t make the squad, we’ve got a lot of international players and having someone or players involved in that success is massive.

“Outside of that with the physical and mental side of it, I think it’s too early to say. There’ll be opportunities for us hopefully during the season to look after the players and give them a bit of down time because the demands on the players are really high now.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere

Chris Wood spared Newcastle’s blushes as a second-string side hit back from a goal down to see off League Two Tranmere 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. A slick passing move ended with Elliott Nevitt slotting beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, one of 10 changes from the 3-3 Premier League draw against Manchester City as only Joe Willock was retained.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kane Wilson nets maiden Bristol City goal in EFL Cup win at Wycombe

Kane Wilson’s first goal for Bristol City helped the Championship side advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they ran out 3-1 winners at League One Wycombe. It was also a night to remember for 18-year-old midfielder Dylan Kadji, who had earlier put the Robins in front on what was his senior debut.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Losada
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Ellie Roebuck
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Spaniards
newschain

Gareth Southgate underlines importance of Nations League fixtures for England

Gareth Southgate has underlined the importance of the upcoming Nations League doubleheader as England look to bounce back from a humiliating end to June’s fixtures in the final camp before the World Cup. An international year unlike any other, it is now just three months until the Three Lions...
SPORTS
newschain

Franco Foda confident FC Zurich can handle everything Hearts throw at them

Franco Foda insists FC Zurich will be prepared for everything Hearts throw at them in Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg at a sold-out Tynecastle. A raucous atmosphere is expected in Edinburgh as the cinch Premiership side bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against the Swiss champions. Zurich...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
newschain

Leah Williamson ‘heartbroken’ after Ellen White and Jill Scott retire

Leah Williamson lauded the contributions of retiring England team-mates Ellen White and Jill Scott but acknowledged her feelings were bittersweet. White, the Lionesses’ all-time top goalscorer, announced the end of her career on Monday, with Scott revealing her own departure from the game 24 hours later. England captain Williamson,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club have announced. The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international if he makes a certain number of appearances and the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day. The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.
POLITICS
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy