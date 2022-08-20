Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds Tomorrow with Low End Rain Chances | 8/23PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw daytime highs in the 80s this Tuesday afternoon. After sunset tonight (at 8:12PM) look for temperatures in the mid 70s with light south winds. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out this evening but I expect that most will remain dry.
First Alert 7 Forecast- Rain wrap-up?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight lows look to sit in the high 60s before reaching highs of high 80s and low 90s tomorrow. This trend will continue through Friday, though the dominant wind direction will slowly shift from northeast on Tuesday, to east on Wednesday and Thursday, southeast on Friday, and finally south Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Winds will also pick up into next weekend, getting pretty blustery at 10-20 mph.
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up through this week with light and limited rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Light winds and clear skies to start this Tuesday, combined with similar temps and dewpoints could lead to some isolated-to-patchy fog for parts of Texoma this morning, which will clear out shortly after sunrise if any develop. Temperatures will rise again today into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Texoma this afternoon, but will mainly be limited to areas south and east of I-44. Still, most will remain dry today.
Rain chances look to remain in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies and another 20% chance of rain. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
KSWO launches new Telemundo Texoma website
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO has a brand new Telemundo Texoma website, featuring all of our articles, sports and weather in Spanish!. We hope to continue to expand this site, in order to offer all of our Spanish speaking viewers a better selection of local news content. To visit the...
YES! Witchcraft’s Full Wichita Falls Album is Now Streaming
The iconic German disco band's full album is now on YouTube including our local favorite song, Wichita Falls. Back in 2016, we discovered a German disco song about Wichita Falls. To this day, this song pops up in my head all the time. You can argue the "Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls" is the song that makes you laugh the most about our city, but my vote is for Witchcraft.
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!
Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
Walters Public Schools closes due to water main break
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools closed Monday morning, due to a water main break which made holding classes impossible. Officials with WPS apologized for the inconvenience, but due to the inability to use water, wash hands, use restrooms or prepare meals they were forced to close school for the day.
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
