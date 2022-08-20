LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Light winds and clear skies to start this Tuesday, combined with similar temps and dewpoints could lead to some isolated-to-patchy fog for parts of Texoma this morning, which will clear out shortly after sunrise if any develop. Temperatures will rise again today into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Texoma this afternoon, but will mainly be limited to areas south and east of I-44. Still, most will remain dry today.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO