Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
A How-to Guide for FanDuel Kansas: Sign Up Offer, Best Bonuses, Launch Details
FanDuel Kansas is offering a pre-registration bonus you do not want to miss out on ahead of its forthcoming Sept. 1 planned launch date. With the go-live day just around the corner, new users can secure their bonus throughout the final week of August. This pre-registration is an easy, no-cost way to lock in funds to bet once Kansas online sports betting goes live.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate previews best, worst scenarios for Nebraska in 2022
Josh Pate, 247 sports analyst, has released his Nebraska predictions for 2022. If Pate’s predictions are to be believed, it could be a winning year for the Cornhuskers. After examining the expectations for each team during the season, Pate believes that Nebraska could be a very good team. “Eventually...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12
Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Steve Sarkisian discusses setting Quinn Ewers up for success, challenges facing QB during lone season at OSU
Some people might have been surprised that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian named former Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers starting quarterback. Sarkisian says he thinks his young quarterback had a better time adjusting to Texas than Ohio State. “I don’t know, I think it was a difficult situation,” Sarkisian said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa releases contract details for offensive analyst working with Hawkeye QBs
Iowa revealed contract details for offensive analyst Jon Budmayr, who will be working with Iowa’s quarterbacks during the season. Budmayr has a 6-month contract with Iowa that will have him working with the program for the entire 2022 season. Budmayr is set to earn $15,833 per month for the duration of the 6-month contract (Via Chad Leistikow with Hawk Central):
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama
Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star 2023 Iowa OL commit, pushes F-150 full of teammates for leg day workout
Kadyn Proctor is bringing some incredible strength to Iowa’s offensive line. The 5-star Hawkeyes pledge made 247Sports’ “freaks” list for the class of 2023. One of the reasons Proctoc qualifies as a “freak” is his leg day workout. As Andrew Ivins shared, Proctor likes to push an F-150 truck full of teammates.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's SP+ predicts every Week 0 contest, including 2 B1G games
ESPN’s SP+ predictions our out, which means we have hit the midweek mark of a week featuring meaningful college football games!. The 2022 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with Week 0 action on Aug. 27. Out of the B1G, 3 teams will be in action. Across...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate predicts College Football Playoff field, national championship
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate has laid out his predictions for the college football season. That includes predicting the College Football Playoff field for the 2022 season with a pair of B1G programs making the cut. Here is how Pate sees the CFP matchups shaking out:. No. 1 Alabama vs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils slick black-and-white football uniforms, white helmets for 2022 season
Minnesota will sport a snazzy look at various points during the 2022 football season. Head coach P.J. Fleck gave the Golden Gophers their first look at new uniform, which feature a black jersey with white numbers and maroon trim, the school’s “Ski-U-Mah” slogan inside the collar in maroon, and the Block M on the front of the collar, also in maroon.
Comments / 0