Michigan State

A How-to Guide for FanDuel Kansas: Sign Up Offer, Best Bonuses, Launch Details

FanDuel Kansas is offering a pre-registration bonus you do not want to miss out on ahead of its forthcoming Sept. 1 planned launch date. With the go-live day just around the corner, new users can secure their bonus throughout the final week of August. This pre-registration is an easy, no-cost way to lock in funds to bet once Kansas online sports betting goes live.
KANSAS STATE
Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12

Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Iowa releases contract details for offensive analyst working with Hawkeye QBs

Iowa revealed contract details for offensive analyst Jon Budmayr, who will be working with Iowa’s quarterbacks during the season. Budmayr has a 6-month contract with Iowa that will have him working with the program for the entire 2022 season. Budmayr is set to earn $15,833 per month for the duration of the 6-month contract (Via Chad Leistikow with Hawk Central):
FOOTBALL
Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama

Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas

Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ESPN's SP+ predicts every Week 0 contest, including 2 B1G games

ESPN’s SP+ predictions our out, which means we have hit the midweek mark of a week featuring meaningful college football games!. The 2022 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with Week 0 action on Aug. 27. Out of the B1G, 3 teams will be in action. Across...
FOOTBALL
Hobbies
Lifestyle
UFC
Combat Sports
Gambling
DraftKings
Sports

