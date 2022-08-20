Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Get a $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus with This FanDuel Kansas Promo Code
The launch date is approaching, and the FanDuel Kansas promo code provides a $100 gift to give players a boost. This FanDuel Kansas promo code will deliver a $100 bonus with no monetary commitment required. On launch day, players will be able to use the funds to place real money wagers.
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Promo Code: Best Northwestern-Nebraska Odds, $200 Bonus
The college football season starts with an overseas spectacle featuring Northwestern and Nebraska, but a new DraftKings promo code is here to amplify the excitement. States: NY, AZ, MI, TN, PA, NJ, VA, CO, IL, MI, WV, IA, WY, IN. NEW USER BONUS. BET $5, GET $200!. FOOTBALL BONUS!. With...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury
London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
saturdaytradition.com
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts
Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils slick black-and-white football uniforms, white helmets for 2022 season
Minnesota will sport a snazzy look at various points during the 2022 football season. Head coach P.J. Fleck gave the Golden Gophers their first look at new uniform, which feature a black jersey with white numbers and maroon trim, the school’s “Ski-U-Mah” slogan inside the collar in maroon, and the Block M on the front of the collar, also in maroon.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady humorously responds to 'Masked Singer' theory following prolonged absence from Bucs training camp
Tom Brady was a major taking point around the sporting world over the past few weeks, as the NFL legend missed 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp but returned on Monday. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media that Brady’s absence was “prearranged”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's SP+ predicts every Week 0 contest, including 2 B1G games
ESPN’s SP+ predictions our out, which means we have hit the midweek mark of a week featuring meaningful college football games!. The 2022 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with Week 0 action on Aug. 27. Out of the B1G, 3 teams will be in action. Across...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com
Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports analysts name B1G coordinator best assistant hire of offseason
CBS Sports analysts Brian Jones and Kevin Carter talked about some of the best assistant hires in college football recently. They believe that Ohio State may have knocked it out of the park. The pair thinks that Jim Knowles was the best assistant hire this offseason. Ohio State had its...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate predicts College Football Playoff field, national championship
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate has laid out his predictions for the college football season. That includes predicting the College Football Playoff field for the 2022 season with a pair of B1G programs making the cut. Here is how Pate sees the CFP matchups shaking out:. No. 1 Alabama vs....
Comments / 0