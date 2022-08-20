Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO