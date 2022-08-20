ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

saturdaytradition.com

Get a $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus with This FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

The launch date is approaching, and the FanDuel Kansas promo code provides a $100 gift to give players a boost. This FanDuel Kansas promo code will deliver a $100 bonus with no monetary commitment required. On launch day, players will be able to use the funds to place real money wagers.
KANSAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

DraftKings Promo Code: Best Northwestern-Nebraska Odds, $200 Bonus

The college football season starts with an overseas spectacle featuring Northwestern and Nebraska, but a new DraftKings promo code is here to amplify the excitement. States: NY, AZ, MI, TN, PA, NJ, VA, CO, IL, MI, WV, IA, WY, IN. NEW USER BONUS. BET $5, GET $200!. FOOTBALL BONUS!. With...
GAMBLING
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Promo Code#Sportsbook#Nj#Ufc 278#Octagon
saturdaytradition.com

London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury

London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts

Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ predicts every Week 0 contest, including 2 B1G games

ESPN’s SP+ predictions our out, which means we have hit the midweek mark of a week featuring meaningful college football games!. The 2022 college football season officially kicks off this Saturday with Week 0 action on Aug. 27. Out of the B1G, 3 teams will be in action. Across...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas

Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
COLLEGE SPORTS

