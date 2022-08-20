ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Endangered woman out of Hendersonville found safe

Hendersonville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police report Brooke Bowersock has been found safe. Hendersonville Police are looking for Brooke Bowersock. Bowersock was last seen leaving the Hendersonville Medical Center Thursday night at 11:39 on foot. Police say that she was wearing a blue hospital gown. HPD says that Brooke...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Home destroyed by fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Montgomery County home was engulfed in flames early Tues morning. At 4:33 a.m, Montgomery County Fire Service (MCFS) responded to a structure fire on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community. When MCFS arrived the structure was fully overwhelmed by the fire. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Clarksville Police
fox17.com

57-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on McGavock Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 57-year-old pedestrian died after a hit-and-run on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive Thursday afternoon. Metro Police said the man was carrying an Italian passport and efforts are underway to notify his next of kin. Nashville Fire Department medics responded to the victim lying on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Former East Hickman High School booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
fox17.com

23-year-old man who lost control in Madison single-vehicle crash dies

MADISON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A single-vehicle car crash that took place Monday around 3 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison left a 23-year-old man dead. The victim was identified Wednesday as Lorenzo Ramirez-Salinas, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). The preliminary investigation shows that Ramirez-Salinas was driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TSU long-time medical director passes away at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University's (TSU) long-time medical director of Student Health Services passed away at 79 years old, just one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife. Dr. Ivan Davis served as the medical director at TSU for nearly 40 years after leaving his...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy