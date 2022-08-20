Read full article on original website
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
Endangered woman out of Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police report Brooke Bowersock has been found safe. Hendersonville Police are looking for Brooke Bowersock. Bowersock was last seen leaving the Hendersonville Medical Center Thursday night at 11:39 on foot. Police say that she was wearing a blue hospital gown. HPD says that Brooke...
Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
Home destroyed by fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Montgomery County home was engulfed in flames early Tues morning. At 4:33 a.m, Montgomery County Fire Service (MCFS) responded to a structure fire on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community. When MCFS arrived the structure was fully overwhelmed by the fire. No...
Nashville teen back in jail for third time in two months, facing 14 new charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old arrested this week is behind bars again for the third time in two months, Metro Police report. Calvin Howse Jr. is facing 14 new criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, and assault against police officers.
KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student charged after gun found on school property
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday afternoon. A tip led to a search of the student's locker where the gun was located inside his backpack, according to Metro Police. The weapon recovered was...
Metro Police arrest woman after shooting vehicle, person during drug deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An admitted drug dealer was taken into custody for shooting at a vehicle and injuring someone during a drug deal outside a convenience store at 198 Haywood Lane Wednesday night. The suspect, 42-year-old Charlene McMutery told detectives that she met the victim at the gas...
57-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on McGavock Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 57-year-old pedestrian died after a hit-and-run on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive Thursday afternoon. Metro Police said the man was carrying an Italian passport and efforts are underway to notify his next of kin. Nashville Fire Department medics responded to the victim lying on...
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
Former East Hickman High School booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Overturned semi-truck impacts both sides of I-65 near Thompson Station early Thursday
FOX 17 News in on the scene of a overturned semi-truck near Thompson Station in Williamson County. Around 2:11 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on I-65 southbound near the 55.2 mile marker. Police sat that the semi-truck was traveling southbound in lane 2, traveled off the...
23-year-old man who lost control in Madison single-vehicle crash dies
MADISON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A single-vehicle car crash that took place Monday around 3 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison left a 23-year-old man dead. The victim was identified Wednesday as Lorenzo Ramirez-Salinas, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). The preliminary investigation shows that Ramirez-Salinas was driving...
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
TSU long-time medical director passes away at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University's (TSU) long-time medical director of Student Health Services passed away at 79 years old, just one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife. Dr. Ivan Davis served as the medical director at TSU for nearly 40 years after leaving his...
Some TSU freshmen still waiting on class schedules as new school year begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday marked the first day of class for Tennessee State University (TSU) students. But some freshmen say they still haven’t had the opportunity to attend a single class. “It sounds weird to say I wish I was in class right now, but I really...
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
