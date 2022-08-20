Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Salem woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Hanson County
A Salem woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. A 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police report multiple ATM burglaries in Brookings County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, a series of crimes of a similar nature involve suspects stealing car and driving it into an ATM, allowing the suspects to take cash. Officers notified the public on Facebook of the latest burglary that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
KELOLAND TV
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
amazingmadison.com
Three people injured in Lake County crash Sunday afternoon
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Madison on Sunday afternoon. The state Highway Patrol reported that just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, 84-year-old Mary Weisbecker of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Expedition on 463rd Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34. Weisbacker failed to yield the right-of-way and started to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 34, colliding with a westbound 2019 Honda Pilot. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 34.
KELOLAND TV
Attempted bank robbery; homicide investigations; Ravnsborg’s bill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police say two people wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left two men dead have been arrested.
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy
INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
more955.com
Suspicious package shuts down major intersection in Sioux Falls on Tuesday
A suspicious package shut down a major intersection in Sioux Falls for several hours yesterday. The package was found outside a business near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some businesses were locked down. The package was discovered shortly after an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection. The bomb squad determined the package contained nothing harmful. The suspect in the robbery was arrested.
KELOLAND TV
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD investigating gunshot death, 2nd homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Just Into Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge in Lyon County after an encounter with a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday in the northwest corner of the county. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Arrest Log, 28-year-old Chad Austin Christopher of Sioux Falls...
brookingsradio.com
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have closed a busy intersection in eastern Sioux Falls over what they are calling a “suspicious package” linked to a bank robbery investigation. UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls police say nothing suspicious was found inside the package related to a...
KELOLAND TV
Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating another homicide after finding victim dead inside home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating another homicide that they discovered late last Friday night. Shortly before 9 P.M., authorities were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation. The victim, Paul Henry Billion, a 36-year-old man...
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
